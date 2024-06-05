Leeds United have already turned down bids for one of their star men this summer as they brace for a fire sale, it has been claimed.

Leeds Championship promotion pain

Daniel Farke's side missed out on promotion after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final last month, and a major squad reshuffle is expected as a result.

The Yorkshire side now need to raise funds, perhaps even as much as £100m, through player sales this summer before they can even consider making additions.

Championship player of the season Crysencio Summerville appears primed to leave amid interest from the Premier League, while the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray will also be in demand. But not everyone will be allowed to depart.

Now, it has emerged that Leeds have already turned down bids this summer for one of their midfield men. The man in question, 2023 signing Ilia Gruev.

The Bulgarian only joined the Elland Road outfit 12 months ago and had a tough start to his Leeds career as he was often a bit-part player and started just two games before Christmas.

Despite this, in the early stages of the season, Farke went out of his way to hail his summer signing's work ethic and professionalism, explaining:

"He is always solid, always reliable and plays in possession with very rare mistakes. He is good on the ball, disciplined, professional and has a top, top work ethic. If you are like this on the pitch, you can imagine off the pitch he is exactly like this. From the first day he walked in, he was modest, humble, hard working and also patient.

But Gruev's presence grew in the side, and he became a mainstay of the midfield for the second half of the season, to the point where Farke bemoaned an injury he picked up in March.

"Ilia is important for our rhythm, sometimes to calm the game down or sweep it up. He's precise and great with his passing. He's tidy on the ball and wants to have it under pressure", the Leeds boss stated.

Gruev's Championship season before and after Christmas Before Christmas 2023 After Christmas 2023 Appearances 9 20 Starts 1 19 % of total Leeds games started 5% 95% % of available minutes played 7% 86.5%

Now, he is in hot demand, with Sky Sports Germany, relayed by FLW, revealing that the club have already turned down offers from Premier League clubs for the 24-year-old, who still has three years to run on his £15,000-a-week deal in Yorkshire.

Though Leeds want to keep the Bulgarian midfielder, it has been claimed that Borussia Dortmund are among the sides keeping a close eye on the talent, with their chief scout even reportedly in place to watch him in the play-off final. They are not alone, as it is added that Dortmund are one of "a number of Bundesliga clubs" keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Premier League interest also present.

There is no release clause in his contract at Elland Road, but it is claimed that Leeds would be "willing to talk" for a certain fee, though no mention is made of what said fee could amount to. For now, Leeds fans will be hoping that Gruev can stay put this summer and help them push for promotion next season.