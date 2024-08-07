Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises have rejected a big offer to sell another star player, it has emerged.

Leeds players to leave this summer

The Whites and Daniel Farke missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, which has resulted in some of their stars departing for the top flight. Archie Gray was the first high-profile departure, joining Tottenham, and recently, Crysencio Summerville has moved to West Ham, with the club bringing in just under £80m in total this summer.

Leeds United's summer sales New club Fee (Transfermarkt) Archie Gray Tottenham £34.7m Crysencio Summerville West Ham £25.1m Glen Kamara Rennes £8.4m Marc Roca Real Betis £3.8m Charlie Cresswell Toulouse £3.8m Diego Llorente Real Betis £2.7m Robin Koch Eintracht Frankfurt Free transfer Jamie Shackleton Sheffield United Free transfer Kristoffer Klaesson Rakow Czestochowa Free transfer Luke Ayling Middlesbrough Free transfer Ian Poveda Sunderland Free transfer Cody Drameh Hull City Free transfer Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Sam Greenwood Preston North End Loan Sonny Perkins Leyton Oreint Loan

Speaking just before Summerville’s exit was officially confirmed, Farke hailed the Dutch winger and shared just how hard it will be to replace him.

"Obviously he was not just named but also in general I would say the best player in this league last season, with many goals and assists, it will never be easy to replace him, especially one on one. We have to be aware to bring a player in, in his position definitely, but as a team and a group we have to make sure we share his goals and assists.

“To bring a new player in who will be the new best player in this league will be pretty difficult, you can't have so much money as you need to spend in order to bring in a new Summerville. I've spoken about how much I like and value him and of course we'll miss him but a club never relies on just one person, not on player, one coaching staff member or even the manager, the club and the team is always bigger.

“We work to find good solutions to compensate his loss and try to be in other areas perhaps even a bit stronger. This is what we will do once this business happens but I expect this to happen."

Despite all the departures, some players who are still at Elland Road have been linked with exits. For example, Leeds rejected a bid from Brighton for Georginio Rutter earlier this summer, whereas Brenden Aaronson has had enquiries from abroad.

Wilfried Gnonto, who isn’t a stranger to being linked with a move away from Leeds, has also been attracting interest.

And now, new information has emerged regarding the forward, amid inks of a move to Everton.

Leeds rejected Everton bid for Gnonto

In fact, according to Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have rejected a bid from Everton for Gnonto, thought to be worth £23m. The Whites are hopeful of keeping the Italy international at the club beyond the window.

Within his story for The YEP, Smyth states that Gnonto is not understood to be pushing for a move away and that the winger is primed to start against Portsmouth this weekend as a result of Summerville’s departure.