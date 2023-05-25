Reporter Dean Jones has been reacting to Leeds United’s links to Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

What’s the latest Leeds manager news?

The Whites are likely to be on the hunt for another new manager this summer following Sam Allardyce’s interim period in charge. The experienced head coach arrived with four games to go, becoming the fourth man to be in the Elland Road dugout this season.

Leeds have just a 3% chance of survival in the Premier League on the final day, though, and it looks as if the search for a new manager is already underway.

Reports suggested that former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could be a target in the Championship, whereas a move for Graham Potter may be looked at if the club manage to stay up.

Another manager who has been linked with a move to Yorkshire this month is Postecoglou, with speculation earlier this month suggesting that the Whites have been keeping tabs on the Hoops boss and are monitoring his situation.

Talking to GiveMeSport regarding Leeds and Postecoglou, Jones said that the Australian could “fit” in at Elland Road, believing he may be able to “get people onside”.

“I think there are good reasons to believe that he'd fit. Emotionally, I think he would certainly be someone that could tap in to the vibe of Elland Road and get people onside.

“You can see the attachment that he's managed to form with the Celtic fanbase. That's something that I think could be key and something that Leeds have struggled with recently.”

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou, lauded as "incredible" by members of the media, has been with Celtic since 2021 and has won back-to-back titles in Scotland, with his side averaging 2.49 goals per game while also winning 76% of their fixtures this season.

He is on course to win a domestic treble at Celtic Park and has transformed the club after taking over following a disappointing 2020/21 season under Neil Lennon, which resulted in rivals Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership. Prior to that, the 57-year-old managed sides in Australia and Japan and even took charge of the Australian national team for four years.

Postecoglou has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham as well as Leeds, though, so if the club dropped down to the second tier, you could say that a move to Yorkshire would be extremely ambitious, meaning the Whites may need to look elsewhere for a new manager in the Championship.