TEAMtalk reporter and Leeds United fan James Marshment has been reacting to a new deal for winger Jack Harrison.

What’s the latest news from Elland Road on Harrison?

Harrison has had an eventful season in Yorkshire, beginning the campaign in fine form under former manager Jesse Marsch after contributing to four goals in the first three Premier League games. However, both the player and Leeds suffered a drop in form which resulted in Marsch losing his job back in February.

Javi Gracia was the man to come in at Elland Road and has placed his trust in the 26-year-old in recent weeks, with the winger getting back to his best by contributing to five goals in the last six top-flight games.

The Whites have now finalised a new contract for Harrison, who has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, with the club announcing the news in the last 48 hours.

Marshment was one of many to give their thoughts on the update, describing it on Twitter as “brilliant news” for the club and saying a potential move to Leicester City back in January “could have been catastrophic for Leeds”.

“Brilliant news that we’re tying Jack Harrison down to a new deal to 2028. Selling him to struggling Leicester - and it was painfully close - could have been catastrophic for Leeds. Hit form at exactly the right time and currently one of the first names on the teamsheet.”

Are Leeds right to hand Harrison a new deal?

As mentioned, Harrison was close to joining the Foxes earlier this year and has recently admitted he even began a medical before Leeds pulled the plug on a deal at the final minute.

That decision has now proven to be the right one by Leeds chiefs, with the Englishman playing a key role in the turnaround in Yorkshire by scoring three times and registering two assists under Gracia. He has even shown his versatility in recent weeks as well, turning out on either wing and even in central midfield against Arsenal at the beginning of the month.

As per WhoScored, Harrison has been the club’s best-performing attacking player this season, registering twice as many assists than any other Whites player and topping the charts for key passes and dribbles made, so a new deal appears to be a wise move by the club.

You’d expect he’ll continue to feature heavily in the run-in, and after extending his stay to 2028, could be pivotal for years to come, with sporting director Victor Orta believing he is yet to hit his peak.