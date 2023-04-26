Reporter Rory Smith has shared an update on Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani and possible future new owners The 49ers Enterprises.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Radrizzani and the 49ers?

The 49ers have the option to take full control in Yorkshire from Radrizzani over the coming months, with a deal around £420m in place providing the club remain in the Premier League.

However, Leeds are in another battle to avoid relegation, and a drop back to the Championship could see the 49ers pay the Italian around £150m instead.

It looks as if the relationship between the two is becoming strained, though, especially after Jack Harrison nearly left the club for Leicester City during the January transfer window. The winger headed down to Leicester and even started a medical before Leeds pulled the plug, and Smith has shared more information on how that deal unfolded.

Smith, chief football correspondent for The New York Times, was talking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club regarding Radrizzani and the 49ers and their “exacerbated” relationship. Relayed by Leeds United News, Smith said the two clashed when it came to Harrison's proposed move to Leicester.

“[Leeds] are worn down and that has been exacerbated due to the relationship between Radrizzani and the 49ers. The best example of that is Jack Harrison, who almost joined Leicester on the last day of the window.

“Radrizzani was happy for that deal to go through but as I understand it, the 49ers said no, you’re not doing that, we need him to stay in the Premier League. They are not working smoothly.”

All change at Leeds this summer?

Whatever division Leeds find themselves in over the coming months, it does feel as if there could be plenty of change in Yorkshire off the pitch. The 49ers are seemingly in for the long haul when it comes to taking charge of the Whites, so you’d imagine that a takeover will go through at some point this summer.

They could make a number of immediate changes, with supporters growing frustrated with sporting director Victor Orta and voicing their anger at the Spaniard last weekend.

Meanwhile, a new long-term manager could also be required at Elland Road, with the club already having new options in mind to come in and replace Javi Gracia over the coming months.

The 49ers and Radrizzani will both be hoping that Gracia can guide Leeds to safety, though, but Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City has seemingly made this weekend’s trip to Bournemouth must win.