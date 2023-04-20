Leeds United could look at former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as a ‘credible last-minute option’ to replace Javi Gracia, according to The Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor.

What’s Taylor said about Leeds and Hasenhuttl?

Gracia took over at Elland Road back in February after the club parted ways with Jesse Marsch weeks earlier. The Spaniard penned a flexible contract in Yorkshire and has so far won three of his eight Premier League games in charge of the Whites, with the club just two points above the relegation zone.

However, Leeds have recently suffered heavy back-to-back home defeats against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, with the club already conceding a whopping 16 goals this month.

Taylor shared a story for The Daily Express in the last 48 hours, looking at four possible short-term candidates who could be considered if Gracia was sacked in a last-chance saloon.

One of those was Hasenhuttl, with Taylor saying he was a serious contender to replace Marsch and that ‘his experience battling survival in previous seasons with Southampton could make him a credible last-minute option if Gracia's situation does not improve’.

Stick with Gracia?

Hasenhuttl has been hailed as ‘outstanding’ in the media and has managed over 150 games in the Premier League with Southampton.

The 55-year-old, who likes to play a 4-4-2 system, has been out of work since leaving St Mary’s in November and has seemingly been on the radar of a number of top-flight sides including relegation rivals Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester.

However, with just seven Premier League games remaining, you could say that Leeds have made their bed and need to lie in it when it comes to Gracia, with another change in the dugout potentially doing more harm than good.

Bringing in a new manager so late in the season has historically had very little effect on the team’s overall position, so the Whites may be keeping everything crossed they remain in the top flight under Gracia and take stock of the managerial position in the summer.

Andrea Radrizzani faces losing out on £270m if the club are relegated, so he’ll be desperate for a positive outcome before looking likely to sell up to the 49ers Enterprises. You’d expect that both Radrizzani and the 49ers will be in constant dialogue when it comes to all things Leeds, and it would be a real surprise if they were to bring in another new manager for the remaining fixtures.