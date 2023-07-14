Leeds United have brought in Aberdeen teenager Lewis Pirie, something which has been described as a “big coup” by reporter James Marshment.

Have Leeds signed Lewis Pirie?

The Whites are currently preparing for the Championship season under new manager Daniel Farke and played their first pre-season game against Manchester United in Oslo on Wednesday.

There is plenty of work done to be done both on and off the pitch before August 6 against Cardiff City, with Leeds bringing in Nick Hammond as interim football advisor to oversee transfer activity this summer.

The 49ers Enterprises are still waiting for the EFL’s green light in regards to a takeover, though, and that process appears to be having an impact on any potential signings.

A number of senior Leeds players have left Elland Road either on loan or on a permanent basis and none have arrived. However, the club did announce on Thursday that they have signed Pirie from Aberdeen, with the 16-year-old set to head straight into the Thorp Arch academy ranks ahead of the new campaign.

It is believed that the centre-forward has cost around £200,000, with Pirie, described as a “rising star” by Fabrizio Romano, signing scholarship terms in Yorkshire.

Marshment, a Whites supporter and a reporter for TEAMtalk, took to Twitter after the move for Pirie was announced on Thursday. He labelled it as a “big coup” for Leeds to sign one of the “most in-demand young strikers around” and feels he could be a “big name” in the future.

“Lewis Pirie is a big coup for #LUFC - one of the most in-demand young strikers around as 51 goals last season testifies. Not a big name now - but one day might be.”

Who else are Leeds signing and who is leaving?

As mentioned, a number of players have left Elland Road this summer, including Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente, who have joined Eintracht Frankfurt, Union Berlin and AS Roma on loan respectively.

Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen also look set to seal temporary exits to Real Betis and Roma, whereas Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo have completed permanent moves away to Birmingham City and Al Rayyan.

There has been no real movement in regards to new senior signings, however, Phil Hay believes a new goalkeeper, left-back, centre-back, midfielder and forward could be on the agenda for the 49ers and Farke. Players that have been mentioned to have an interest from Leeds include Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow, Burnley and former Whites defender Charlie Taylor, Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer and Swansea City forward Joel Piroe.

Leeds will need to act quickly if they want any of their targets through the door and to be ready in time for the opening game f the season, but it does look as if Pirie could be a future first-teamer at Elland Road.

As mentioned by Marshment, the youngster netted 51 times at youth level last season, and should he continue to find the back of the net freely with the Whites, we may see him break into the first-team picture sooner than expected.