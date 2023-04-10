As Leeds United continue their bid to stave off relegation, a notable issue for the Whites this season has been the lack of a reliable centre-forward presence, with Patrick Bamford having yet again been rather limited with regard to his impact, despite netting against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The England international has still scored just three times in 22 Premier League games this season - only 13 of which have come from the start - while January arrival Georginio Rutter is yet to make his mark in his new home, having failed to score in the top-flight to date.

Those woes have ensured that the goalscoring burden has largely fallen on experienced Spaniard, Rodrigo, with the 32-year-old having netted 11 league goals this season, as well as a further two during the club's FA Cup run.

With the former Valencia man only having just over a year remaining on his existing deal at Elland Road, however, there may well need to be a consideration as to just who can replace him as the leading figure in attack for the long-term, with a suitable heir to the 27-cap menace needing to be found.

The recent suggestion is that the Yorkshire outfit may well have found the problem to their striking woes in the form of Italy international, Mateo Retegui, with 90min reporting that the club have been offered the chance to sign the Argentine-born marksman, who could be available for more than €15m (£13m).

Would Retegui be a good signing for Leeds?

The 23-year-old has been in rampant form on loan at Argentine side Tigre in recent times, having scored 30 goals in just 53 games for the club to date, having made the temporary switch from parent club Boca Juniors in February 2022.

That prolific form alerted the attention of Azzurri boss Roberto Mancini who handed the in-form ace a senior call-up last month, with Retegui more than taking that chance after scoring on debut against England, before adding to his tally against Malta on just his second cap.

The forward's meteoric rise of late has unsurprisingly garnered notable attention and praise, with the one-time Estudiantes loanee having been hailed by journalist Daniel Edwards, who recently stated:

'Retegui has a great eye for goal, he is so strong in the air - he is 6ft 2in and scores a lot with his head. He has a grenade of a right foot and he is good at penalties.'

Also labelled by Edwards as "like Gonzalo Higuain" as he also possesses "all the attributes of a classic centre forward", Retegui would seemingly be a dream fit to take on the mantle from Rodrigo as the main man in attack.

The Tigre ace would also be able to mirror the creative talents of the current Leeds man as he has created one big chance and averaged 0.6 key passes per game from his league outings this year, while Rodrigo has a remarkably similar record after creating two big chances and also averaging 0.6 key passes per game.

Retegui would also be able to mirror his striking counterpart with his solid work rate off the ball as he has averaged 0.7 tackles per game so far this term, while the Elland Road ace is only just behind as he averages 0.6 for the same metric, respectively.

As such, it appears clear that Javi Gracia's side would be able to find a dream successor to Rodrigo in the form of the dynamic and clinical ace, with the race now on to see just who can secure the emerging gem's signature.