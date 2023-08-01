Leeds United have seen a loan bid for Manchester City starlet Rico Lewis rejected, according to reports.

Who is Rico Lewis?

Lewis is naturally a right-back who has plied his trade at the Etihad Stadium since his childhood days having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the senior fold last summer, but his game time during the previous term was very limited under Pep Guardiola.

The Sky Blues’ 18-year-old was handed just ten starts in the top-flight and was reduced to spending the remainder of the campaign on the bench and playing back-up to Kyle Walker, and there’s no doubt he knows that he would receive more regular minutes under his belt should he make the move elsewhere, especially if he was to drop down to the Championship.

The England youth international’s contract also expires in less than a year making his future uncertain, and whilst it’s been reported that he’s agreed a new six-year deal to commit himself, there’s still a chance that he could secure a temporary switch, and there’s already a potential suitor waiting for him in Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

The Whites recently sent Rasmus Kristensen out on a season-long loan to AS Roma so the boss will have to enter the market to find a suitable short-term replacement, and if the following update is to be believed, he’s already tried his luck at securing the exciting up-and-coming full-back.

Are Leeds signing Rico Lewis?

According to the Sunday Express on July 30, page five (via Hampshire Live), Leeds, Southampton and Everton are “interested” in a summer loan move for Lewis.

However, Man City have already turned down a “dozen” offers from admirers, including from the trio mentioned above, because despite attracting plenty of attention following his impressive short-lived cameos, Guardiola views the teenage prospect as an “important member” of his senior squad for the 2023/24 season.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Lewis is a real “joy to watch” and is “aggressive” when bursting down the flank into the attacking space, so there’s no question that he’s much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game, and it’s a huge blow for Farke that he won’t be joining Leeds this summer.

The Bury-born talent, who earns £5k-per-week, has clocked up nine goal contributions (six goals and three assists) in 68 appearances since the start of his career and last season recorded a 92.2% pass success rate, which was higher than any of the regular starters in Yorkshire, highlighting his calmness and composure on the ball to link up the play with his fellow teammates.

Man City’s product, who has the versatility to operate in five various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the backline, has already had a taste of success having secured three senior trophies with his side so he could have installed a much-needed winning mentality into the players north of him, though unfortunately for Farke, that won’t be the case after seeing his approach denied.