Sam Allardyce has not been at Leeds United long but has already brought in two members of staff to aid him in the Yorkshire outfit's fight against relegation.

Former MK Dons and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson joined the club as his assistant, but it is the intriguing appointment of Robbie Keane as a first-team coach which could end up having the most impact.

What impact will Keane have at Leeds?

The addition of Keane is certainly an interesting one when you consider he has worked in just three coaching roles as a player-coach at Indian side ATK, as well as assistant manager gigs with Ireland and Middlesbrough.

His last job came in 2020, but Allardyce seems confident that the former striker can have a big impact with the Yorkshire club ahead of four crucially important games.

He said: "I've known Robbie for quite a while, and we've talked on many occasions about him getting into coaching, and I've worked with him at Soccer Aid a few times and all that, so I really, really liked his personality.

"In my mind [he is here] to come in and give everybody a lift, not just by his coaching methods for the front men particularly and the strikers, because obviously goals are very important, but also the fact that he is Leeds through and through - he loves the place."

Keane certainly knows his way around Elland Road, having scored 18 goals in 56 appearances for the club between 2001/02, so shouldn't have any trouble adjusting to life back at the club.

His impressive goalscoring record across his career, which saw him hit over 300 career goals across spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and LA Galaxy among others, suggests that he could be the man to revitalise Patrick Bamford, who has struggled for consistency across the last two campaigns.

Could Keane revitalise Patrick Bamford?

After hitting a phenomenal 17 goals and seven assists in his debut Premier League campaign with Leeds in 2020/21, which saw him earn an England call-up, fans will have been hoping to see Bamford kick on and become a consistent goalscorer at the top level.

Unfortunately, injuries and poor form have plagued the former Chelsea youngster across the last two campaigns, with just six goals to his name in a combined 34 Premier League appearances.

This season has seen him average a shocking 6.40 rating from WhoScored for his performances, while Understat suggests that he has underperformed on his expected goals by a worrying 4.73, which is comfortably the worst return of his career.

Allardyce's main focus may be on fixing Leeds' leaky defence but if Keane can pass on some of his goalscoring nous to Bamford and get him firing again, then his goals could be the difference between survival and relegation.