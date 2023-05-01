Leeds United have been plunged further into crisis following Sunday's shambolic defeat away to AFC Bournemouth, with recent reports suggesting that manager Javi Gracia - who only took on the job back in February - could already be set for the scrap heap.

For all the scrutiny that will be on the under-fire Spaniard, the players themselves must surely take a fair chunk of responsibility for the club's ongoing woes, with the backline, in particular, having been culpable so far this season.

The Elland Road outfit currently have the worst defensive record in the division having shipped 67 goals in just 34 Premier League games to date, with that grim tally having not been aided by recent, dismal showings against the likes of Liverpool, Crystal Palace and the Cherries.

That latter, 4-1 result proved another rough day for struggling centre-back, Robin Koch, with it perhaps time for the Whites to simply admit that the German defender is just "not good enough" - as per pundit Gabby Agbonlahor - and remove him from the side with immediate effect.

How did Koch perform against Bournemouth?

With recent reports suggesting that the former Freiburg man - who has just over a year left on his current deal - could be set to depart the club this summer, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, it may well be a real blessing if the 26-year-old is shown the door ahead of next season.

Previously lambasted as being "horrible to watch" by journalist Beren Cross, the £11.5m addition was again something of a liability against Gary O'Neil's men on Sunday, notably failing adequately to clear his lines in the build-up to the hosts' third goal of the day.

The manner in which the eight-cap dud clumsily tried to intercept Dango Ouattara's rather tame pullback truly did epitomise his overall woes, with Leeds Live's William Jackson writing that the 6 foot 4 man 'never looked comfortable in the backline and committed a number of needless errors.'

Also described as having looked 'shaky' by the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth, Koch's shortcomings were showcased by the fact that he was dribbled past on three occasions and lost possession nine times on the day, having also made just a solitary tackle.

Unsurprisingly, the £40k-per-week brute recorded a dismal match rating of just 5.7, as per Sofascore, with only teammate Illan Meslier (4.5) having recorded a worse rating among any player for either side at the Vitality Stadium.

With the Yorkshire side - who also shipped a staggering 79 goals in the top flight last season - in desperate need of results over the final four games of the season, it should well be time that Koch is ruthlessly ditched from the starting lineup, having endured yet another horror show on the south coast.