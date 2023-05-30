Leeds United defender Robin Koch is being targeted in a surprise cut-price swoop by Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

Is Robin Koch leaving Leeds?

The Whites centre-back arrived at Elland Road from SC Freiburg back in 2020 and has since gone on to make a total of 77 appearances to date where he was a regular feature in the first-team last season, making 36 starts from 38 games in the Premier League.

The Germany international, however, will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window could be the club's final opportunity to cash in, should they not want to lose the 26-year-old for free, but regardless, Leeds officials could be forced to sanction his sale having now been relegated to the Championship.

Are Tottenham signing Koch?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are setting their sights on Koch this summer, with the Leeds defender having been "shortlisted" as a serious centre-back option for Daniel Levy's new permanent manager.

Spurs know that the 6 foot 3 colossus will be available for a cut-price having dropped down to the second tier and his admirers are hopeful that £15m will be enough to reach an agreement. The Yorkshire outfit's star "fits the bill" in N17 and is "keen to stay" in the Premier League, so this could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Should Leeds keep or sell Koch?

Leeds don’t have the most attacking type of centre-back in Koch having recorded zero goals or assists since putting pen to paper, but he is strong in the natural defensive aspect of his game and has even been dubbed a “leader” by journalist Josh Bunting so the board may want to do everything they can to retain his services beyond the summer.

The Whites titan, who earns £40k-per-week, was averaging 4.1 clearances, 3.1 aerial wins and 1.5 tackles per top-flight game last term, via WhoScored, so was a relatively solid performer in the heart of the backline despite the collective struggles in front of Illan Meslier and Joel Robles.

The Kaiserslautern native also brings wonderful versatility to the side with his ability to operate in six various positions over the grass, including everywhere across the backline and even three positions in the midfield, so this is yet another extremely useful attribute for the next manager to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur in other roles.