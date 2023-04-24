Leeds United are currently gearing up for what could be a potentially pivotal game in their season, with the Yorkshire side set to face off against fellow relegation strugglers Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

That crunch clash with the Foxes comes amid what has been a dismal run for the Whites of late, having now lost three successive Premier League games following the weekend defeat to Fulham.

That worrying losing streak will likely have heaped the pressure on manager Javi Gracia heading into tomorrow's encounter, with the Spaniard needing to conjure up something different to stop the rot against the Foxes.

One key selection decision that the former Watford man will have to make is with regard to the goalkeeping ranks, with it perhaps time for summer arrival, Joel Robles to make his first top-flight appearance for the club.

Will Robles start against Leicester?

The potential need for a change in the sticks has come amid the woes of current number one, Illan Meslier, with the 23-year-old having come under fire for his display at Craven Cottage.

The young Frenchman did make a handful of important stops in that 2-1 defeat, although he was arguably culpable for both of the home side's goals, with those errors proving 'so costly', as per the Yorkshire Evening Post's Graham Smyth.

Speaking in the aftermath of that loss at Craven Cottage, BT Sport pundit Joe Cole stated that it would be a "positive move" to take the struggling asset out of the starting lineup, even if it would be a "big call" to hand the reins to the aforementioned Robles instead.

Former Leeds man Simon Walton has revealed his doubts over whether the latter man is actually "ready" to come into the side, although the pundit also stated that the 32-year-old "may be good enough" to help ease the club's goalkeeping woes.

Hailed as an "incredible teacher" by teammate Marc Roca, Robles has made just two first-team appearances so far this season for the Whites, featuring against Cardiff City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, respectively.

While the former Everton man is rather untested at Elland Road, he does have plenty of "experience" - as per Walton - having previously made 51 Premier League appearances during his time at Goodison Park and with Wigan Athletic, keeping 17 clean sheets in that time.

That previous record should suggest that it would not be a total gamble to give the £20k-per-week veteran the nod for the visit of Dean Smith's men, with Meslier - who has now shipped 13 goals in his last three league outings - arguably needing to come "out of the firing line", as per Walton.

On the evidence of the 6 foot 6 stopper's recent displays, Robles seemingly can't do much worse, can he?