An update has emerged on Leeds United and their plans to make further additions to their playing squad during the upcoming January transfer window...

Leeds United transfer news - Nathaniel Adjei

According to Fotboll Direkt, the Whites are one of the teams interested in signing Hammarby central defender Nathaniel Adjei to bolster their defensive options.

The report adds that Sunderland and Middlesbrough are also keen on the 21-year-old titan, who is attracting interest from a number of clubs this season.

It is stated that the Swedish side are looking for a fee within the region of €4m (£3.5m). However, it remains to be seen how much Leeds would be willing to splash on his services as they line up a move for the gem.

Manager Daniel Farke must now avoid a swoop for the centre-back in January as it could be a transfer howler from the German tactician, due to the options he already has at his disposal.

Joe Rodon's statistics this season

Leeds have central defender Joe Rodon on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and the Wales international has been in terrific form so far this season.

The right-sided colossus has featured in 12 of the club's Championship outings and impressed in possession with a pass completion rate of 90% in total and 81% in the opposition's half.

He has also been a frontfoot defender with 1.3 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per game for his team, along with zero errors leading to goals or shots for the opposition.

Only Sam Byram (1.4) and Ethan Ampadu (1.5) have made more interceptions per match, and no Leeds player has matched his 3.8 clearances per clash.

Statistic Rodon vs Leicester (3/11/23) Sofascore rating 7.2 Clearances Seven Blocks One Duel success rate 100% Pass accuracy 86% Rodon's most recent Leeds performance (via Sofascore)

These statistics suggest that the Spurs loanee has been an outstanding defensive option for Farke and it would, therefore, take a lot to find a better player than him in January.

Nathaniel Adjei's statistics this season

Adjei is a promising and impressive young defender, who is also a right-footed enforcer, as evidenced by the clubs showing an interest in his services and the £3.5m price tag.

However, his performances for Hammarby this season suggest that he would be a downgrade on Rodon and that the Whites would not improve their squad with a swoop for the gem, particularly if it is with a view to him taking the Welshman's place after his loan expires.

His former manager, Marti Cifuentes, once claimed that he will be a "top-notch" defender and that the gem has a "bright future" ahead of him in the game.

The 21-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality with a pass completion rate of 88% and an impressive duel success rate of 64% across 20 Allsvenskan matches in 2023. This shows that he is a reliable passer and can dominate opposition forwards with his physical stature.

However, Adjei has only made 0.8 interceptions and 2.8 clearances per game, along with two errors directly leading to goals or shots for the opposition, in that time.

This suggests that the 21-year-old ace would offer less than Rodon, who can cut out opposition attacks with greater regularity, whilst also being more prone to making blunders at the back, which is why Farke could be on course for a howler with his interest in the defender.