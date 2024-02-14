Leeds United moved up to second place in the Championship table on Tuesday night with an emphatic 4-0 win over Swansea away from home.

Southampton's 3-1 loss to Bristol City provided the Whites with an opportunity to leapfrog Russell Martin's side, and they did so in style in Wales.

Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville were the stars of the show in attack as they produced sensational individual displays to help secure the win for Daniel Farke with their brilliance in the final third.

They were not the only impressive performers on the night, though, as central defender Joe Rodon also dominated his former club alongside the attacking duo.

Gnonto and Summerville's match-winning brilliance

Summerville's opening goal did have a touch of fortune about it as the winger cut inside and saw his goalbound effort take a wicked deflection that wrong-footed the goalkeeper and found the back of the net.

Gnonto then picked up an assist for the second goal as his clever pass into the path of Joel Piroe teed up the Dutch striker to fire in for 2-0 early on.

The Italy international then turned scorer for the third with a fantastic piece of skill to jink inside and slide the ball back across the goalkeeper with a sharp finish.

He was not done there, though, as the 20-year-old dynamo added his second and Leeds' fourth in the second half with a composed finish into the bottom corner after Summerville slotted the ball through to him.

In total, the pair produced three goals and two assists between them. One of them was involved in all of the team's goals, and Gnonto was involved in three of the four.

Joe Rodon's dominance in Wales

Alongside Summerville and the Italian whiz, Rodon dominated the Swans with his outstanding defensive work from minute one to full-time at the back.

The Wales international was flawless defensively with his sublime work to win his duels throughout the game. He won 100% of his battles across the 90 minutes, including all three on the deck and both of his aerial contests.

Joe Rodon Vs Swansea Tackles Three Interceptions One Blocks One Clearances Eight Duel success rate 100% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Rodon made a number of interventions at the back to stop Illan Meslier from being tested between the sticks on the night.

These statistics show that the former Swans star was a dominant force at the back as the opposition attackers could not get the better of him at all.

The 26-year-old colossus was also impressively reliable with the ball at his feet as he completed 94% (87/93) of his attempted passes from 109 touches of the ball.

This shows that he rarely gave the ball away to Swansea and this allowed Leeds to control the play and build out from the back successfully, without giving them chances to counter off his mistakes.

Overall, Rodon produced a complete performance at the heart of the defence that contributed to his team picking up all three points, thanks to his impressive work in and out of possession throughout the match, to go along with Gnonto and Summerville's attacking brilliance.