Sam Allardyce may consider dropping Patrick Bamford in favour of Rodrigo for Leeds United's next match, journalist Phil Hay has hinted.

What's going on with Leeds?

The club appointed Allardyce in a last-gasp gamble to help survive the threat of relegation, and with just three games left, Leeds have a mountain to climb.

There was some improvement in Allardyce's first game in charge as they lost 2-1 away at league leaders Manchester City, and Rodrigo pulled a goal back off the bench in the defeat.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Hay claimed that Allardyce may strongly consider starting Rodrigo ahead of Bamford for Leeds' next game, as they host Newcastle at Elland Road.

"Defensively you could see what he was trying to do," he stated of Allardyce.

"There was a big, big gap between the line of four or five and then Bamford further forward, and it was a really difficult afternoon for Bamford, and I do think as it stands, the option of playing Rodrigo just seems to be screaming at Allardyce I think."

Can Leeds stay up?

The biggest issue for Leeds under Javi Gracia was the defence, which conceded a record 23 goals in the month of April prior to his sacking, and if Allardyce can tighten it up in these few games and secure some points, Leeds still have a chance of survival.

However, Everton's shock victory at Brighton and Nottingham Forest's win against Southampton have put further pressure on the Whites against a strong Newcastle side who are fighting for Europe.

Bamford has been disappointing this season, scoring just four times in 26 league appearances, and his display at the Etihad will not have filled anyone with confidence that he is suitable to save Leeds from relegation.

Rodrigo's strike at City was his 12th in the league this season, and given that his form in front of goal is better than Bamford's, there is a strong case to be made that he should replace the £70k-per-week star as a striker.

Bamford lost possession 10 times and failed to register a shot on target before being withdrawn in the 80th minute, and he won none of his five attempted ground duels as per SofaScore, highlighting how ineffective his display was at both holding the ball up and providing a goal threat.

It is a huge decision for Allardyce to make, and he has little time to be patient with underperforming players when results are needed instantly.