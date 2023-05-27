Leeds United's chances of staying in the Premier League this season are slim, but a little hope may have been ignited within the fanbase following Sam Allardyce's pre-match press conference on Friday.

What did Allardyce say in Leeds' press conference?

The experienced Englishman admitted that Leeds were in a difficult position, with only a win against Tottenham Hotspur enough to keep them up should Leicester City and Everton drop points, but he did have a positive update on Rodrigo.

Despite struggling with a knock against West Ham United last weekend which had put his fitness into doubt ahead of Sunday's crunch game, it seems as if the top scorer could be risked at Elland Road after he trained on Friday.

He also said: "I'll gamble on anyone's fitness if they want to play, if I think they can make a contribution to help us win."

A decision is still yet to be made on Patrick Bamford and his fitness but the news on Rodrigo will certainly give everyone at Leeds a big boost, given his impressive displays in the Premier League so far this campaign.

Could Rodrigo keep Leeds up?

Rodrigo, who earns £100k per week, is perhaps one of few players in Leeds' squad who can escape with any credit after a disastrous season which looks almost certain to end in relegation this weekend.

The former Valencia man boasts 13 goals and one assist in 30 Premier League appearances, with a solid 6.70 rating from WhoScored for his performances, which ranks him as the fourth-best performer at Elland Road.

In a game where Leeds undoubtedly need goals, as goal difference could still play a part, it can only be. a good thing for Allardyce that he has his top scorer available, especially as no other player comes particularly close to his average of 2.2 shots per game in the top flight.

Spurs are also suspect defensively, with only five sides conceding more in the top flight this term, so goals could certainly be on the menu at Elland Road, with chances likely to come for Rodrigo.

Micah Richards was full of praise for the 32-year-old earlier in the season after an inspired performance in the 3-0 win against Chelsea.

He said: “Four goals in three now, he’s absolutely on fire. He’s a man playing with confidence.

“When Raphinha goes, you’re looking for someone to step up to the plate and he really has. Not just his goal, he got an assist as well and his whole game. He pressed from the front, absolutely brilliant.”

Leeds simply need to focus on doing their job and hoping that everything else falls into place, and if a confident version of Rodrigo turns up on Sunday, there is no reason why he couldn't inspire Allardyce's side against a shaky Spurs outfit.