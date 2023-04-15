Leeds United look set to reach a verbal agreement with top scorer Rodrigo which would allow him to leave Elland Road if the club are relegated from the Premier League, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Leeds news on Rodrigo?

Rodrigo has been a key performer for the Whites this season, with current head coach Javi Gracia labelling the forward as a “very important” player.

Gracia said this on him after a recent 2-2 draw with Brighton:

“Rodrigo is a very important player for us, he needs to recover his best condition because he helped the team but he can only play around 30 minutes."

The 32-year-old has scored eight more goals than any Leeds player during the current campaign, with 11 of his 13 strikes coming in the Premier League.

He looks set to play a crucial role in the club’s battle to avoid the drop over the coming weeks, but if it doesn’t go to plan on the pitch, it looks as if he could be on the way out in the summer.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke provided an update he’s heard from Leeds on Rodrigo in the last 48 hours. He revealed that the Whites are set to reach a verbal agreement with the Spaniard which would see the player sold if they are relegated.

Rodrigo was previously looking to quit if Leeds dropped down to the Championship, so it looks as if Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers Enterprises have will allow him to do just that in a worst-case scenario.

Could he stay if Leeds remain in the Premier League?

The player’s current deal is set to expire in 2024, so there could be a possibility he remains in Yorkshire if the club avoid the drop. However, previous speculation claimed that Rodrigo would need to take a pay cut to renew his contract, with his current salary worth £100,000-a-week.

He has found some form on a personal note this season, though, so if he helps the club stay up, there could be reasons for new contract talks to be discussed between all parties. Rodrigo scored 13 times in the Premier League during his first two seasons, so could surpass that tally this season in the run-in.

Patrick Bamford and club record signing Georginio Rutter have also struggled in front of goal, with the latter of. the two yet to get off the mark in Yorkshire, showing how important Rodrigo could be once more next season.