Leeds United have finally confirmed their 49ers takeover, but there is still plenty of work to be done at Elland Road and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Leeds are one of many clubs interested in signing Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

As per the report, the recently relegated side will need to compete with West Ham United, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Southampton for the talented player's signature this summer, with Coventry expected to command a €20m (£17m) to part ways with Gyokeres.

Who would Viktor Gyokeres replace at Leeds?

Whilst Leeds are still without a sporting director and manager to lead their transfer window and campaign in the Championship next season, it will be important to identify players who can replace those departing as soon as possible.

Rodrigo is one of the latest players to be heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, with journalist Ryan Taylor revealing to GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Marc Roca is definitely one that will move on. Rodrigo Moreno as well."

As a result, the signing of Gyokeres could be the perfect opportunity to replace the Spanish forward and provide quality competition for Patrick Bamford next season in the Whites' pursuit to instantly bounce back to the Premier League.

Over 46 Championship appearances, the 25-year-old handful - who was dubbed "powerful" by Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray - scored 21 goals, registered ten assists and created nine big chances in a seriously impressive campaign.

He also averaged three shots on goal, 1.8 key passes, 2.1 successful dribbles and won 6.2 duels per game, proving that he is a huge attacking threat.

Gyokeres - who was the second top goalscorer in the second tier this season - is an explosive forward with incredible finishing ability and a wealth of Championship experience that could make him a huge asset to Leeds next season.

The Swedish striker's prolific goal-scoring has captured the attention of many and led to huge praise from his peers with Blackburn Rovers defender Dom Hyam full of compliments for Gyokeres:

"I think he's so good at what he does, his attributes are so rare as well. Obviously strikers have their qualities, but there's nothing he's bad at.

"He's good in the box, he's tall, he's big, he's strong, he's technically good as well. I think as long as he keeps grounded, which I know he will, I know him personally, yeah, I think he's got a massive career ahead of him."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Leeds to snap up the services of Gyokeres this summer, as he could be the dream Rodrigo heir and his huge influence in front of goal could be the linchpin to securing instant promotion back to the top flight.