Leeds United fans were no doubt disappointed to see Ross McCormack depart for Fulham in the summer of 2014 after he had crashed in 29 goals the season before.

However, the Scottish forward's shocking career since then, which has left him without a club since 2021, suggests that the Whites did incredibly well to sell him for £11m.

How did McCormack perform at Leeds?

Leeds would sign McCormack for an undisclosed fee of around £350k in the summer of 2010, joining from Cardiff City.

After a slow start to life at Elland Road, which saw him manage just two league goals in his first season at the club, the forward would become the main man under Neil Warnock the following campaign.

The former Rangers man would fire in 18 goals and six assists in just 45 Championship appearances, before adding another eight goals and 14 assists the following campaign.

His best period at Leeds came in the 2013/14 season however, as he notched an incredible 28 goals and ten assists in the second tier, which saw him finish as the top scorer in the division, despite the club enduring a disappointing year which saw them finish 15th in the league.

Therefore, with Leeds fans still dreaming of a return to the top flight, it was a real source of disappointment when McCormack departed for recently relegated Fulham the following year, and he would deliver similar success at Craven Cottage.

How has McCormack done since leaving Leeds?

In 100 appearances for the west London outfit, he would register an impressive 42 goals and 22 assists, yet he was never able to break into the Premier League, joining fellow Champoinship side Aston Vila in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £12m.

It was here that the once-promising striker's career began to go downhill, as he mustered just three goals and one assist in 24 appearances for the Midlands club and was criticised by manager Steve Bruce for failing to turn up to training on a number of occasions, with his infamous broken gate excuse the beginning of the end for McCormack.

Another failed loan stint at Nottingham Forest, where he hit one goal in seven appearances, would follow, before the Scottish striker, who was dubbed "lazy" by talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, moved to Australia.

Although he was able to briefly rediscover his best form with Melbourne City, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in just 17 outings, he would then score just once for Central Coast Mariners, before enduring goalless spells at Motherwell and embarrassingly, Aldershot in non-league.

Since leaving the Shots, McCormack has failed to find a new club and at the age of 36, it seems his career is well and truly over. Thus, it's safe to say Leeds actually struck gold when selling him, even if it felt like poor business at the time.