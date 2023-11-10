Leeds United head into the last weekend before the November international break in third place in the Championship and eight points off the automatic places.

The Whites could close the gap to within a two-game swing if results go their way but their current position shows that they have had a strong start to life back in the second tier.

German head coach Daniel Farke was brought in over the summer and has been able to get the side firing after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

His business throughout the summer transfer window has played an important role in their recent success as nine new players were brought in.

Joel Piroe, Jaidon Anthony, Djed Spence, Glen Kamara, Joe Rodon, Ilia Gruev, Sam Byram, Ethan Ampadu, and Karl Darlow were all signed either permanently or on loan.

However, an impressive start to the campaign may not stop the Whites from making further additions to the squad in the upcoming January transfer window, as Angus Kinnear revealed last month that funds are available to bolster the team - if needed.

One player who has recently been linked with a switch to Elland Road at the start of next year is AFC Wimbledon centre-forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

Leeds United transfer news - Ali Al-Hamadi

According to a report from TEAMtalk, EFL outfits Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are both interested in a possible deal to land the Iraq international in January.

Leeds have also been credited with an interest in the talented marksman and Wimbledon are said to be reluctant to lose him ahead of the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the League Two outfit are bracing themselves for possible offers from the aforementioned clubs after they turned down approaches from Barnsley and Peterborough over the summer.

Before the last transfer window slammed shut, journalist Darren Witcoop reported that they were looking for a fee in excess of £1.2m for the impressive finisher.

It remains to be seen whether or not Leeds are willing to meet Wimbledon's valuation. However, Al-Hamadi could be an exciting addition to Farke's squad and a lethal partner for current first-team ace Georgino Rutter if he is able to make the step up to Championship football.

The right-footed whiz could provide Piroe with competition for his place to ensure that there is no complacency amongst the frontline, as the Dutch forward has struggled in recent weeks.

He scored four goals in his first five Championship outings for the Whites and has since managed just one goal and one assist in seven clashes.

However, Farke does not have the options to adequately replace him in the XI, even for a few matches, as Patrick Bamford has failed to provide a goal or an assist in seven league games this season, despite racking up 1.16 xG.

This suggests that Leeds could benefit from snapping up a talented forward who could keep Piroe on his toes and provide Rutter with another attacker to link up with at the top end of the pitch.

Rutter's statistics this season

The French maestro has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2023/24 campaign and has showcased his ability to make a consistent impact in the final third as a scorer and a creator.

Playing in a hybrid forward role that sees him start as the focal point whilst having the freedom to drop deep to collect the ball and make things happen, Rutter has been an exceptional creative talent for Farke.

The former Hoffenheim starlet has created a staggering 14 'big chances' in 13 Championship starts and created 2.6 key passes per match, to go along with his three league strikes.

Rutter's last five appearances (via Sofascore) Match Goal contribution Chances created Bristol City N/A Five Norwich Assist Two Stoke N/A Three Huddersfield Assist Four Leicester Goal Two

Talent scout Jacek Kulig recently revealed that the attacker leads the way in the division for 'big chances' created and hailed him as a "joy to watch".

After struggling, with zero goals and one assist in 11 matches, in the Premier League last season, Rutter has been able to hit his stride at Elland Road this term and has proven himself to be an influential figure at the top end of the pitch as Leeds fight to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The statistics that show why Al-Hamadi could be a good signing for Leeds

Signing the 21-year-old ace would be a gamble by Farke and the Whites as the attacker is yet to prove himself as a consistent performer outside of League Two.

However, the talented youngster has plenty of years ahead of him to develop and grow and could be brought in as someone with the potential to make an immediate impact whilst also being a long-term project who could improve over time.

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson once described Al-Hamadi as a "great foil" for his strike partner as his ability to play off the shoulder of the last defender causes panic and creates space between the lines for another player to drop into.

This could make him a perfect ace to play alongside Rutter as the French magician could thrive in the space that the Iraq international is able to create with his movement and centre-forward play - given his outstanding creative quality.

Al-Hamadi's form throughout 2023 also suggests that the potential is there for him to provide goals and assists on a regular basis if he is able to make the step up to Championship level.

The impressive youngster has contributed with four goals and five assists in 13 league starts throughout the 2023/24 campaign, after managing an eye-catching ten goals and one assist in 15 starts in the second half of last term.

This means that the 6 foot 2 Wimbledon star has contributed with 14 goals and six assists in his last 28 league matches for the club, which is an average of one goal contribution every 1.4 matches - compared to Piroe's one every 3.5 games over the last seven outings.

He could, therefore, be a lethal partner for Rutter in 2024 - with their respective ability to score and assist goals on a regular basis - and excellent competition for the Dutch marksman if Farke is able to secure a deal for his services, and help him to adapt to Championship football.