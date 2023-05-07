Leeds United fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in their first game under Sam Allardyce and the experienced manager must inspire a big turnaround in the final three games in order to keep the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League.

Should results go against Leeds on Monday, with the likes of Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City all in action, the Whites could find themselves back in the bottom three.

In truth, it could have been far worse for Allardyce's side at the Etihad had Ilkay Gundogan not missed a penalty and Erling Haaland not been in a generous mood against his hometown club, but they did keep themselves in the game and showed a resolve that many wouldn't have predicted given the number of goals shipped under Javi Gracia in recent months.

Allardyce's main priority should be on improving their defence but the 68-year-old must also find a way of properly replacing the influential Luis Sinisterra, who was ruled out for the season due to injury.

What's the latest on Sinisterra's injury?

It has been a difficult first season in English football for the former Feyenoord man, who joined Leeds in a £21m deal from the Eredivisie outfit last summer.

Although he has produced some memorable moments and boasts seven goals in all competitions, including five in the Premier League, he has only appeared in 19 games in the top flight, meaning he has missed half of the campaign due to various ailments.

Gracia confirmed after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City that the Colombia international would miss the remainder of the term, which undoubtedly comes as a blow for the Whites given that only Rodrigo has more goals in the top flight.

The likes of Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison have all struggled for consistent form this term, while Wilfried Gnonto cannot be expected to be Leeds' saviour at the age of 19, so Allardyce may have to look elsewhere for a new source of creativity and goals at Elland Road.

He could potentially find his answer in 17-year-old talent Archie Gray, who has caught the eye with his performances in the academy and has regularly trained with the first team this year.

Despite playing against players far more senior than himself, the teenager boats one goal and three assists in just nine Premier League 2 appearances so far this campaign, having also notched one goal and one assist in the same competition when he was just 16 last season.

Gracia suggested earlier in 2022/23 that Gray was a realistic option to replace the stricken Tyler Adams, while journalist James Marshment has previously described the attacking midfielder as an "unreal" talent, so it seems as if he is destined for a big future at Leeds.

It would be a big call for Allardyce to promote the teenager into the first team as Sinisterra's replacement but given the woes of Leeds' attacking players, it could be a gamble that pays off.