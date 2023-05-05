Leeds United prospective majority owners 49ers Enterprises will be 'nervous' over the appointment of Sam Allardyce and will be desperate for him to secure their Premier League status, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United and Sam Allardyce?

As per The Daily Mail, 49ers Enterprises have the option to take 'overall control' of Leeds United from current owner Andrea Radrizzani which runs until January for a fee of £420 million; however, that price is only fixed if they are still a Premier League club by then.

The report also states that 49ers Enterprises, who own 44% of the Yorkshire outfit, would still be keen to take control in the scenario that Leeds United were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship, though they would only be willing to commit to offering a £150 million buyout in that case.

Recently, the Whites have also moved to sack Javi Gracia as manager to bring in survival specialist Sam Allardyce, who will take charge of their last four Premier League matches this term, as per Sky Sports News.

Allardyce is said to have signed a contract that will see him pocket £500,000 between now and the end of this campaign, while he will also net a bonus of £2.5 million if he manages to keep Leeds United in the English top flight, The Daily Mail has also revealed.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Leeds United hope they have made a short-term decision by hiring Allardyce, which could breed long-term gain if they manage to survive.

Jacobs told FFC: "It's clear that at football level and strategic level, things are changing at Leeds and some of the changes are out of force and urgency and panic. Other changes, I sense, are ahead of the summer. I think there'll be a few nervous 49ers Enterprises people hoping that all of these changes pay off and then, if they can stay up, it's sort of a clean slate to start from. That's when Leeds have to start getting their appointments, not only right but long term because all of these changes are detrimental to mood, to stability and we'll wait and see whether they're positive or negative as far as Leeds' survival chances are concerned."

What next for Leeds United?

Simply put, Leeds United boss Allardyce and his players will be fully focused on the battle for survival ahead as they aim to secure their place in the Premier League for next term.

The Whites have a tough end-of-season schedule and have to face Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur before the close of play.

Sitting just above the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference, Allardyce will need to get to work quickly and identify how to take points from some stern opposition to avoid the drop come the end of the campaign.

If he doesn't manage to achieve this feat, relegation could have major consequences for Leeds United both on and off the field.