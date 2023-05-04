Leeds United's potential future majority owners had a big say in the decision to appoint Sam Allardyce at Elland Road, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Sam Allardyce?

As per Sky Sports, Leeds United opted to sack Javi Gracia earlier this week due to a poor run of form and have since hired veteran manager Allardyce to take charge of their last four matches of the campaign.

The Whites are without a win in five matches, something which prompted them to make a managerial change so late in the campaign to try and salvage their Premier League status. At present, only goal difference separates Leeds United from the relegation zone with a tough run-in to come.

Cited by talkSPORT, Allardyce spoke about being hired as Leeds United boss, stating: "I know it [Leeds] is in a lot of trouble. I have seen a lot of trouble before and - I could have done a little bit more time, but four games - hopefully we can make a difference and keep this fabulous club in the Premier League, [I was] shocked [to get the opportunity]. I never thought at this stage of the season there would be jobs offered. When the phone popped up with a name that I knew pretty well, I knew who it was straight away, so it took me about two seconds to say yes."

Allardyce will be paid £500,000 for his stint in the Leeds United dugout and could net a bonus of £2.5 million if he manages to keep his side in the top-flight, according to The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs thinks that 49ers Enterprises, who are now pushing towards having full control of Leeds United, will have had a big hand in the appointment of Allardyce at Elland Road.

Jacobs said: “They are heavily invested in the club. There's no suggestion that if Leeds go down, they'll try and somehow take a step back. It's always been a full-steam-ahead approach. It's just a case of exactly when they come in.Therefore, any decision around Gracia, Allardyce and Orta will all have had, as I understand it, major input from 49ers Enterprises.”

What does the season run-in look like for Leeds United?

Allardyce has a tough job on his hands to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, which isn't made any easier by the fact his side visit reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

From then, Leeds United host Newcastle United, travel to West Ham United and then face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day of this season.

Morale will need to be restored swiftly at Elland Road following a wretched run of results; however, Allardyce is famed for his organisational qualities and ability to save teams from the drop, something he has achieved with the likes of Sunderland and Crystal Palace.

Leeds United have rolled the dice again in the hope of avoiding relegation and Allardyce will be keen to keep them in the division and potentially land the job on an extended basis.