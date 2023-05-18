Sam Allardyce has not had long with the Leeds United squad but has already begun integrating new tactics to try and keep the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League.

Last weekend's draw with Newcastle United saw the experienced Englishman utilise Sam Greenwood in midfield alongside natural centre-back Robin Koch and Weston McKennie.

However, perhaps the most unorthodox decision has seen Rasmus Kristensen feature as a centre-back in each of the last two fixtures, which is a mistake that Allardyce cannot repeat if Leeds are going to pick up the win needed to keep them in the Premier League this season.

How has Kristensen performed as a centre-back?

Considering Leeds' woeful defensive numbers under Javi Gracia, which saw them set a new unwanted record for most Premier League goals conceded in a calendar month, many fans will have been relieved to see the Whites ship just two in the away defeat against champions-elect Manchester City.

The Danish defender, who joined for £10m last summer, would earn a disappointing 6.4/10 rating from Sofascore for his performance that day, however, and it was something of a miracle that Erling Haaland didn't find the back of the net, as he spurned a number of chances to extend the Citizens' lead at the Etihad.

Kristensen's goal in the 2-2 defeat against Newcastle United last time out would arguably obscure another underwhelming display from the former RB Salzburg man, as he earned a 6.7/10 rating from Sofascore on that occasion.

However, this game would also see him register a woeful 63% pass accuracy, win none of his four ground duels and be dribbled past four times, which suggests that the Newcastle attackers well and truly had the better of him.

For context, the Denmark international has averaged a 67.4% pass accuracy and has been dribbled past 1.3 times on average per game in the top flight this season, indicating that he hasn't grown accustomed to his new centre-back role.

It seems a strange decision by Allardyce to trust Kristensen at centre-back given he has looked suspect defensively throughout the campaign, with Leeds journalist Leon Wobschall lamenting his "appalling defending" in the recent 6-1 home thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Leeds will find themselves up against two physical, in-form strikers in the shape of Michail Antonio and Harry Kane in each of their next two top-flight fixtures and with survival on the line, Allardyce must surely consider a more natural centre-back option such as Koch or Pascal Struijk. Indeed, this has been nothing short of a terrible experiment from the stand-in boss.