Sam Allardyce has something of a striker crisis heading into the last game of the Premier League season with Leeds United.

Why do Leeds have a striker crisis?

Last weekend saw Patrick Bamford forced off against West Ham United through injury, while goalscorer Rodrigo was left on at the London Stadium when he was clearly struggling.

Allardyce was asked about the health of his two strikers and his decision to keep the Spaniard on following the game and replied:

"Both of them are struggling badly. Rodrigo with a plantar fascia and of course, Patrick with a hamstring.

"When we were winning the game and then it was half time, we were 1-1 and we were in the game. They got to 2-1 and we were still in the game. So we couldn't take we couldn't take him off because looking at the substitutions who could replace him? We didn't really have a centre forward to replace him."

The experienced Englishman's comments are a ruthless reminder that Georginio Rutter has been deemed far from good enough since arriving at Elland Road, as the club-record signing was left on the bench even when Rodrigo was struggling for fitness and there were no other options.

Why isn't Rutter playing at Leeds?

It seems remarkable that a club can spend £35.5m on a new striker in January and start him just once for the rest of the season but that is the reality for 21-year-old Rutter.

After a lack of minutes in the Premier League, reports quickly surfaced about the youngster's morale in England, with one claiming that he had never wanted to join Leeds in the first place and regretted swapping Hoffenheim for Yorkshire.

Rutter's one start came in a defeat against Chelsea, where he was dubbed a "non-entity" by journalist Beren Cross, but it seems harsh that he hasn't been given any real chances to impress since then.

While Javi Gracia had at least given him some appearances from the bench, the £70k-per-week striker hasn't been seen once since Allardyce's arrival at Elland Road, which is a damning indictment of his thoughts on the forward's ability to have an impact in the Premier League.

With relegation almost certainly nailed on now, Leeds fans will be questioning why Victor Orta spent so much on an inexperienced young striker when the woeful goals-against record suggests that defensive additions should have been the priority in January.

It will be interesting to see if Rutter remains at the club this summer and whether he can have any impact in the Championship, as at this point it seems that Orta messed up big time when signing him.