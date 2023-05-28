Leeds United will host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this afternoon in the highly-anticipated climax to the Premier League relegation battle.

Sam Allardyce will need to lead his team to nothing short of three points if the Whites are to have any chance to retain Premier League football next season.

Indeed, as the Elland Road faithful will be aware, a victory will not automatically save their beloved club on the final day as they will need Bournemouth to perform a miracle at Goodison Park by beating Everton.

In terms of team selection, the former England boss will have Junior Firpo back in contention to start following a one-match suspension, whilst both Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo will be subjected to late fitness tests following knocks sustained last weekend.

As a result, the final game of the season could present an opportunity for Allardyce to switch up his attacking threat, taking into consideration the uncertainty in Bamford and Rodrigo’s fitness and the poor display seen against the Hammers.

One player who could come back into the team to make an explosive impact on Leeds’ last-ditch attempt at safety is Italian talent Wilfried Gnonto.

Will Wilfried Gnonto start vs Spurs?

The 19-year-old starlet has been one of the most talked about young players in the top flight this season, despite seemingly falling out of favour in the Leeds squad in the second half of the campaign.

Indeed, the Italy international has only managed to find the back of the net four times in all competitions so far but his talent is undeniable when he has the ball at his feet.

Over 23 Premier League appearances, the £20k-per-week ace - hailed "tenacious" by Gary Neville - has registered four assists and created three big chances, as well as averaging one key pass, one shot on goal, 1.2 tackles and 4.5 duels won per game, suggesting that he is perfectly capable of causing chaos for defenders in dangerous areas of the pitch.

It has been a hot topic of conversation for many on Gnonto’s absence in the starting lineup, and last week, Ian Wright took to his podcast 'The Kelly and Wrighty Show' (via Leeds United News) to make a case for the Italian to start:

"You need someone to step up. Whether it’s Harrison or Gnonto. Why not start Gnonto and the exciting players so it gets you going? They need some brilliance to stay up."

With that being said, making some subtle tweaks could be the key to finishing the season strong no matter the outcome and Gnonto could inject a fresh energetic perspective in the forward line.