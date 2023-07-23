Highlights Leeds United fans may worry about their recruitment strategy after taking Sam Byram on trial, as it suggests the club may not aim high.

Byram, a right-back, is being considered as a low-cost option to provide depth at left-back.

Leeds United's interest in players like Edouard Michut, Glen Kamara, and Emmanuel Dennis indicates an intriguing transfer window ahead for the team.

Leeds United fans will have started to 'worry' about their prospects this term due to their decision to take Sam Byram on trial at Elland Road, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Sam Byram returning to Leeds United?

According to Football Insider, Byram has returned to Elland Road on trial in a bid to try and win himself a deal at Leeds United to work under his old boss Daniel Farke.

The Whites are mooted to see the 29-year-old as an inexpensive option to help with depth at left-back, even though he is predominantly a right-back by trade and his arrival may free up expenditure to put to good use elsewhere. As per The Guardian, Thurrock-born Byram started his senior career at Leeds United before joining West Ham United in 2016.

Byram is known well by Leeds United boss Farke and left Norwich City upon the expiration of his £30,000 per week contract at Carrow Road at the end of last season alongside Kieran Dowell and Michael McGovern, who have since headed north of the border to join Rangers and Hearts, respectively.

Following their capture of Ethan Ampadu, who joined from Chelsea in a £7 million transfer earlier this week, 90min report that Leeds United are 'set to reunite' with Byram, which could mean the Englishman is in line to join on a permanent basis.

Last term, Byram made 16 appearances in all competitions for Norwich City and managed to get himself on the scoresheet on one occasion, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks Leeds United fans will worry about the type of recruitment the club may be willing to conduct in light of their decision to take Byram on trial.

Jones told FFC: "What I like about a lot of them [Leeds United's summer targets] is they've got a point to prove. I think that's what Leeds need to do now because Leeds have a point to prove next season and they need to bounce back quickly. You would expect them to be in that promotion hunt next term, but when you're seeing the likes of Sam Byram going back to the club on trial, you're going to start to worry as a Leeds fan because that's absolutely not where you thought the club would be heading straight on the back of relegation, you thought they could set their sights a bit higher than that."

Who else has been linked with Leeds United this window?

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Leeds United are keen to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, as he stated on the social media platform: "Excl: Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days."

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reported to have 'agreed terms with the club leadership at Elland Road' ahead of a proposed move to Leed United, as per Last Word On Sports.

Football Insider claim that Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis will be allowed to leave the City Ground this summer amid interest from Leeds United in offering him a chance to ply his trade at Elland Road in 2023/24.

All things considered, Leeds United fans could be in for an intriguing few weeks as Farke starts to shape his squad ahead of their return to Sky Bet Championship action for the first time since 2020.