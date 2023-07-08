Jesse March is gone, Javi Gracia is gone, Victor Orta is gone, and more poignantly for Leeds United supporters, Andrea Radrizzani is gone.

In come the 49ers who blessed with their new managerial recruit in Daniel Farke, will hope to bring a great deal more promise to Elland Road.

This is a side that since Marcelo Bielsa's departure have been in steep decline. Two straight relegation battles finally saw them slump back into the second tier.

The hope will be that another dreaded 16 years don't pass by before they find themselves back in the Premier League. Fortunately, they have a promotion specialist in Farke at the wheel.

His first order of business will be to bring in new recruits. He may well start with Liverpool's Nat Phillips, a rumoured £10m target for the Whites, but another new face could be Sam Field.

It was claimed last month that the Yorkshire side are in the race to seal his signature. Sat in the last year of his contract at QPR, any deal is expected to cost around £3m, as per Football Transfers.

How good is Sam Field?

The midfielder seemed to be destined for big things when he broke through at West Brom.

Former teammate and current Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster called him "very elegant and classy" all the way back in 2016. Such words are very much apt for Field's performances in the present day too as he emerged as one of the most battle-hardened holding players in the Championship last term.

Via FBref, he ranks incredibly highly compared to his positional peers in the division. Indeed, the 25-year-old sits inside the best 20% for tackles made, 12% for aerials won, 7% for interceptions, 6% for blocks and 3% for clearances.

Field, therefore, is often left to the dirty work in front of the defence. Last term, he only found the net on three occasions, albeit that did help him to double his career tally.

That said, an enormous record of 12 yellow cards paints the best picture of his skill set. He doesn't deliberately seek ill-discipline, but this is a man who knows he'll be tasked with stopping opposition attacks.

Such a style of play sees him draw comparisons with the Yorkshire Pirlo; Kalvin Phillips.

The England midfielder may have won the treble with Manchester City last season but since his move from Elland Road, his stock has fallen a great deal.

He is simply on the periphery at the Etihad but at Leeds, he was quickly writing himself into folklore.

Part of the triumphant team that won promotion under Bielsa, he also posted impressive numbers akin to Field during that campaign.

Leeds undertook a great deal less defending in that term than QPR did last season, conceding just 35 goals to Gareth Ainsworth's side's 71, meaning Phillips was never going to rank as highly as Field.

That said, he still sat in the best 20% of Championship midfielders for tackles, interceptions and aerials won.

If Farke's men are to secure promotion at the first time of asking then securing one of the most dominant holding players in the second tier will no doubt aid their task.

The Whites have got it wrong plenty of times in the transfer market over the last two years; just ask Georginio Rutter, but in Field, they'd be signing a consistent and solid presence. You can't go too far wrong there.