Leeds United are considering a summer swoop to sign Queens Park Rangers talisman Sam Field, according to reports.

Who is Sam Field?

Field is naturally a defensive midfielder who’s been playing his football at Loftus Road permanently since 2021, having joined from West Bromwich Albion following a successful loan spell, as per Transfermarkt. He’s gone on to become an integral member of the squad having started all 46 Championship games last season.

However, the 25-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the next term meaning that the ongoing window is likely to be Gareth Ainsworth’s final opportunity to cash in on his prized asset, who will be in-demand having emerged as his boss’ top-performing defensive player during the previous campaign.

Are Leeds signing Field?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are "plotting" a move to sign Field alongside Burnley ahead of the 2023/24 season.The Whites are "keen to bolster" their central options and have identified the midfielder as an ideal target due to the fact that he has "big admirers" among the hierarchy at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire outfit are "ready to test" QPR's resolve as they weigh up whether to submit an official offer with their newly-promoted competitiors, so this could be one to watch closely in the weeks and months ahead.

Leeds are likely to have a bit of money to spend should they receive respectable funds for some of their top players, and with Field potentially being available for a cut-price due to his contract situation, the 49ers should definitely submit a bid to see if QPR could be tempted to sanction his sale.

The Hoops’ left-footed gem, who pockets £7k-per-week, last season ranked in the 99th percentile for clearances and the 97th percentile for blocks amongst midfielders last term, also winning 65 out of his 113 tackles, which was the highest success rate throughout his squad, as per FBRef.

The Whites’ “fantastic” target, as lauded by his former West Brom teammate turned Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster, is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having scored two goals and provided the same number of assists, alongside recording 75 shot-creating actions which was the second-most in his squad.

Finally, Field is a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and even at centre-back, so he would be a real asset for whoever the new manager will be to have at his disposal at the start of the new campaign.