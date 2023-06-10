Leeds United are on the lookout for a new manager and Scott Parker is a name that people are 'continuing to link' to the vacancy at Elland Road, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Leeds United's hunt for a new manager?

According to Phil Hay, who is a journalist for The Athletic, Parker has been 'internally discussed' at Leeds United in connection with their managerial position.

Writing a piece for the outlet, Hay stated: “Scott Parker has been discussed on the basis he won promotion from the Championship twice before, with Fulham and Bournemouth. Leicester City are another possible destination for him.”

The Telegraph also report that Parker is in contention for the Whites' job; however, Steven Gerrard and Carlos Corberan have also emerged as candidates for the role.

Parker was most recently in charge of Club Brugge, where he was relieved of his duties following just 12 matches in charge, with his last being a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Benfica in the Champions League, as per Sky Sports.

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old has become something of a promotion specialist and led both Fulham and Bournemouth to the English top flight in spells at both respective clubs.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that despite doubts over his long-term suitability as Leeds United's potential new manager, Parker will continue to remain among the leading contenders for the role.

Jones told FFC: "There's some dark horses that have recently been mentioned, like Scott Parker. I think that Leeds would be reticent about Parker because perhaps they saw what he did in the Premier League and wonder whether he's the right long-term name and has enough experience and pedigree, but he's nonetheless a name that people are continuing to link."

Who is the right man to take Leeds United forward?

Realistically, it is difficult to guess who Leeds United chiefs may fancy to take on the challenge of guiding them out of the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking, which has prompted a list of candidates from wide-ranging backgrounds that has circulated among the media.

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a contender for the job and it is believed that he is on the shortlist to take over at Elland Road, as per The Daily Star.

Daniel Farke has also come into the conversation and is among the bookmakers favourites to land the role; however, it is unclear whether he would be genuinely considered by Leeds United, as per The Yorkshire Post.

Whoever Leeds United turn to will have a lot on their plate as they gear their new side up for 2023/24, with much change expected at the Yorkshire outfit on and off the pitch.