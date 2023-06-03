Leeds United confirmed they have parted company with Sam Allardyce this week and the club have quickly been linked to a number of managers, including a recent winner of the Championship...

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Scott Parker?

According to The Telegraph, the Yorkshire giants are eyeing up the potential appointment of former AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

As per the report, the Whites are now putting together a thorough recruitment process to find a manager who can bring success back to the club and improve performances on the pitch, with Parker named as one of three candidates who are being looked at currently.

Would Scott Parker be the right fit for Leeds?

The club find themselves in an extremely vulnerable position with no sporting director, no manager and a takeover reportedly in the works, so there is plenty of work that must be done over the summer to reinstate some stability ahead of their Championship campaign.

Burnley's instant bounce back to Premier League football will give hope to the Elland Road faithful amidst the uncertainty behind the scenes and securing a manager who has the experience of dominating the second tier would be massively advantageous to boost their chances of success.

As a result, the appointment of Parker could be a great opportunity to not only bring a manager who has a 100% success rate in promoting his two Championship sides to the top flight, but an attacking-minded tactician who can significantly improve their attacking prowess.

One of Leeds' biggest issues in the latter stages of their campaign was their inability to kill games when it mattered most, going nine games without a win before being relegated on the final day.

Indeed, the squad boasts a wide range of attacking talent with Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra, but finding the key to unlocking their potential and consistency in front of goal failed miserably for Allardyce.

Both the Cherries and the Cottagers thrived from an attacking perspective under the supervision of Parker in the Championship with the Cherries promoted automatically after scoring a whopping 74 goals, whilst he guided Fulham back to the top flight by beating Brentford 2-1 in the 2020 playoffs at Wembley.

Whilst the 42-year-old - hailed for his "brilliant" job at Bournemouth by West Ham boss David Moyes - has an impressive EFL record, there is no denying that he was financially backed too, so if the 49ers could push through a takeover and provide the former England international with a healthy budget it would be a no-brainer to snap up his services this summer.

With that being said, Parker's poor record in the top flight should be the least of Leeds' concerns as appointing a manager who has the clear experience to lead teams to promotion is incredibly desirable at this moment in time and should be the immediate priority for the club's hierarchy.