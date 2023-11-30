Leeds United are now set for a major boost off the field at Elland Road following an encouraging start to proceedings this term under Daniel Farke, according to a report.

Leeds United see off Swansea City...

On Wednesday night, Leeds United strengthened their grip on third position in the Championship after seeing off Swansea City 3-1 at Elland Road, courtesy of goals from Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James. Resembling a genuine challenger for promotion, the Whites now find themselves on 35 points from 18 fixtures played in the English second-tier, seven behind Ipswich Town in second position.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, German coach Farke praised his players' determination after they were initially pegged back by a Jamie Paterson opener, stating via BBC Radio Five Live: "I have to give compliments to my lads. Although it was a difficult and complicated game in the first half, we didn’t lose our nerve, we were spot on and didn’t give any chances away.

"They caused us some problems with their possession and pressing, but nevertheless we were able to turn the game around, we had fantastic goals and great chances."

Rest and recuperation will now be key for the Yorkshire outfit as they prepare for a second home game in quick succession against Middlesbrough on Saturday, with the visiting side in good form after losing just once in their last five fixtures in all competitions.

Leeds United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough (H) Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Blackburn Rovers (A) Ewood Park Sky Bet Championship Sunderland (A) Stadium of Light Sky Bet Championship Coventry City (H) Elland Road Sky Bet Championship Ipswich Town (H) Elland Road

Nevertheless, Leeds United now look set for some major off-field excitement after agreeing a deal that could change the landscape of the club for years to come, according to a new report.

Elland Road expansion...

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have brought forward plans to expand Elland Road after securing more external investment to fund the project. The aim is to expand the stadium to around 55,000 spectators in a development that could cost around £100 million to carry out.

Utilising money gained through a second minority sale following the deal with Ackerley Partners this summer, 49ers Enterprises have pinpointed the West Stand as an area where the extended capacity will come into play as they plan to renovate that section of Elland Road completely.

Following a summer of upheaval after Leeds' relegation to the Championship, Farke's men look to have finally found some level of stability on and off the field, which can only bode well for the future as the club aim to establish themselves in the Premier League and maximise their potential revenue streams.

For now, at least, the festive period will take precedence in Yorkshire as Leeds United look to close the gap on Ipswich Town at the top end of the Championship table.