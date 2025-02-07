Leeds United are still active on the transfer front despite the window officially slamming shut at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke could earn heroic status this campaign as Leeds venture closer to achieving promotion to the Premier League as they sit five points ahead of Burnley in the EFL Championship. Unbeaten in their last 14 encounters across all competitions, the Whites are gearing up to take on Millwall in the FA Cup this weekend before a quickfire return to league action against Watford next Tuesday.

Possessing a squad brimming with talent and full of confidence, Leeds have scored 13 times more than any of their Championship counterparts. Looking almost unstoppable on the goal front, it is becoming harder to envisage missing out on automatic promotion as the season progresses.

Nevertheless, there is no room for complacency at Elland Road. The mood music emanating out of the Yorkshire giants is positive at the moment, but that can all change in a blink as everyone connected with the club will know all too well.

Building an exciting array of talent is one thing, but there also has to be a futuristic approach to ensure the long-term development and retention of talent at Elland Road. With that in mind, the second-tier promotion hopefuls have secured another addition despite the transfer window coming to a close earlier this week.

Leeds secure out of window deal for Manchester City youngster

According to LUFC Youth, Leeds United have secured Manchester City's Brooklyn Nfonkeu on a youth loan until the end of the season to bolster their attacking options at Under-21 level.

Versatile winger Nfonkeu is primed as someone who dominates one-on-one situations, per Manchester City's official website. The 17-year-old returns to Thorp Arch after previously leaving his hometown club to join the Blues' Elite Development Squad.

Farke opted not to add to his senior squad during the January transfer window, which is a notoriously difficult month to carry out business due to clubs being unwilling to offload unless they do so at a premium. However, there may now at least be a glimmer of curiosity for supporters to tap into following news of what appears to be a surprise arrival that will strengthen their Premier League 2 prospects.

While his first-team chances will be heavily eroded due to quality such as Largie Ramazani and Daniel James on the flanks, you imagine there could be scope for a permanent agreement if he enjoys a positive spell back in familiar surroundings.

Unearthing stars of the future can be a way to save millions in the market, but it remains to be seen if that can be a possibility once the summer window commences.