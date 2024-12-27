Leeds United are thought to be showing serious interest in completing the signing of a player who has been capped at youth international level, according to a new transfer update.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites continue to go marching on in the Championship this season, with Daniel Farke's side securing a 2-0 victory away to Stoke City, thanks to two goals from Joel Piroe. They are top of the table on goal difference ahead of Sheffield United, as they continue to look like the front-runners to seal promotion back to the Premier League.

Various transfer rumours continue to emerge regarding potential business in the January transfer window, with Genoa and Wrexham believed to be eyeing a loan move for out-of-favour Leeds forward Patrick Bamford.

In terms of incoming, Emiliano Buendia is still being looked at as a transfer target, with the Whites interested in snapping him up for some time now. The Argentine has managed just 48 minutes of action in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season, so he may be keen on a new challenge and a reunion with Farke.

Meanwhile, Manchester City youngster James McAtee is also seen as a possible target for Leeds, with the attacking midfielder struggling to enjoy playing time under Pep Guardiola, despite their struggles. He has been on loan at Sheffield United in recent times, but a permanent move away to the Etihad could come to fruition.

Leeds eyeing signing of 22 y/o ace

Now, according to a fresh claim from Fotboll Direkt, Leeds are interested in signing Mjallby AIF goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist as early as January, with the 22-year-old linked with a move to the club last year, too.

The Whites and the 49ers could be able to snap him up for as little as £1.1m, with Mjallby sporting director Hasse Larsson discussing the situation, saying: "The only thing I can comment on is that we know there is interest."

Not a huge amount will be known about Tornqvist, considering he is a young player who is plying his trade outside of one of Europe's top leagues, but that's not to sign he wouldn't be a strong signing for Leeds.

It seems clear that the Whites are looking for more depth between the sticks and the Swede has pedigree as an international footballer, winning a combined seven caps across three different age groups for Sweden.

There is Premier League interest in Illan Meslier, according to recent reports, including from Manchester United, which would clearly heighten the need to bring in a new 'keeper in the January transfer window.

Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher has been mentioned as an option to come in at Elland Road in 2025, which would represent an exciting piece of business, but in Tornqvist, who stands at 6ft 4, Leeds have a younger and cheaper option to the Liverpool man.

Granted, his lack of experience means he may take longer to slot in and be a key man for the Whites, but he has 63 appearances for Mjallby to his name, keeping 20 clean sheets in that time.