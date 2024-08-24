After picking up their first three points of the season, the good news has seemingly kept coming for Leeds United, who are reportedly set to sign a Premier League winger in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds transfer news

They've left it late, but those at Elland Road may just get their replacements for the likes of Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray. Names such as Alvyn Sanches and Manuel Benson have been linked with a move to West Yorkshire in the last week in moves that would perfectly follow Leeds' first victory of the season - a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Turning a difficult start without a win into an unbeaten opening to the Championship campaign after three games, Daniel Farke's side will hope to kick on in a long season ahead as they set their sights on redemption in the promotion race once again.

What should undoubtedly help along that journey is the reported pending arrival of a particular Premier League winger, who will instantly ease the Whites' Summerville woes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are set to sign Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, with their deal in the final stages and a medical already booked. The winger will reportedly arrive after rejecting Getafe and maintaining his preference to remain in England this summer.

Looking to rediscover his best form following injury struggles in north London, Elland Road represents the perfect platform to help Solomon get back on track and fire Leeds to promotion in the process.

"Important" Solomon can fire Leeds to promotion

If Leeds fans want to become familiar with Solomon's talent, then watching his loan spell at Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk during the 2022/23 campaign would be the way to do it.

The winger became one of the stars of the show at Craven Cottage, quickly making curling efforts off the left-hand side his trademark goal, as Leeds became familiar with in the FA Cup when his winning goal sent them packing.

Since then, injury and intense competition for places have disrupted his time at Tottenham Hotspur, but there's no doubt that Solomon is full of potential and ability - which Fulham boss Marco Silva has previously praised in abundance.

Silva told BBC Sport: "He's been a decisive player for us. Like Willian, Bobby [Decordova-Reid], and the other two are waiting for the chance [Dan James, Harry Wilson]. He's really important for us."