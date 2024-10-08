Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League in the summer of 2023 and are still carrying some of the players who did not opt to fight for promotion back from the Championship.

Max Wober spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before starting the current season on the bench, and is now out through injury.

Meanwhile, Jack Harrison and Rasmus Kristensen are both out on loan for the second season in succession, with Everton and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

The 49ers, however, now look set to hit the jackpot by finally cashing in on Jesse Marsch flop Kristensen, amid interest from the Bundesliga outfit.

Latest transfer news on Rasmus Kristensen

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Frankfurt are interested in signing Kristensen on a permanent deal in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

The journalist does not reveal whether they would like to make it happen in January or when his loan officially expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Plettenberg adds that Frankfurt have already decided that they want to make his loan a permanent deal and that they are prepared to trigger their option to buy the Denmark international.

It is said to be worth up to €12m (£10m) and this means that the Leeds owners could be set to hit the jackpot by cashing in on the 27-year-old dud for such a fee, given his performances for the club in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke already has Jayden Bogle, Sam Byram, and Isaac Schmidt in his squad to compete for a place at right-back, which means that any sale of the Frankfurt loanee would not disrupt his team at all, whilst bringing more money into the club.

Rasmus Kristensen's form for Leeds

Marsch swooped to sign the defender from his former team RB Salzburg in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £10m, which means that the Whites could be about to break even on him.

That is an impressive achievement by the 49ers when you consider how much Kristensen struggled in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, as Leeds were relegated from the division.

The defender reportedly earned around £39k-per-week that term and, speaking to Danish channel TV Midtvest, via the Yorkshire Evening Post, admitted that he is sometimes "embarrassed" and "ashamed" of his wages and the money in football generally, adding that does not do anything "important".

A noble sentiment but some may have questioned his wages even within the context of football, after his disappointing performances in the top-flight for the Whites.

22/23 Premier League Rasmus Kristensen Appearances 26 Starts 21 Pass accuracy 69% Key passes per game 0.3 Dribbled past 34 times Duel success rate 54% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Kristensen was an unreliable passer, completing just 69% of his attempted passes, and was dribbled past a whopping 34 times in 21 starts.

Attackers found it far too easy to get the better of him in English football, suggesting that he was not suited to the pace and physicality of the country, and that is why the 49ers are now set to hit the jackpot by landing £10m from Frankfurt for him, as his performances for Leeds suggest that his value should have dropped.