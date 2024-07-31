Leeds United are preparing to bid for a new midfielder as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Championship season, it has been claimed.

Whites looking light in midfield

While the deal to sell Glen Kamara was a profitable one for Daniel Farke's side, they are yet to replace the Finland international. The 28-year-old midfielder completed a move to French side Stade Rennais earlier this summer in a deal worth 10m euros (£8m), helping Leeds record a profit on the reported £5m they shelled out in the summer of 2023 to bring him to Elland Road from Rangers.

Glen Kamara's Championship season 23/24 Appearances 37 Starts 33 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 3

But it has caused a problem given Kamara's usage last season, with the midfielder starting 33 of Leeds' 46 Championship games and all three of their subsequent playoff games. His natural replacement in the squad, teenage talent Archie Gray, has also been sold this summer with Tottenham pouncing to take him to north London.

It means that Leeds only have three recognised options to fill the double pivot role, with last season's options Illia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu boosted by the arrival of Joe Rothwell on loan from Bournemouth.

Given the desire to use two midfielders in every game, it feels as though Leeds are at least one midfield option short ahead of the Championship season kicking off in 10 days time, when Farke's side welcome Portsmouth to Elland Road. Now, they seem ready to move to sign another body in the middle of the park.

Leeds set to bid again for midfielder

That comes as HITC reveal that Leeds "are expected to make another offer" for impressive Bundesliga midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, who currently plies his trade with Koln.

The Whites have already seen one bid turned down to sign the midfielder this summer, believed to have been in the region of £3.3m, but are ready to return to ensure that they secure their man.

Ljubicic is down to the final 12 months of his £13,000 per week deal in Germany, and is yet to pen an extension in the Cathedral City, meaning that his side risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don't cash in this summer.

Related Latest Leeds transfer news: Farke eyes Norwich raid; PL trio after stars Find the latest transfer reports involving Leeds United here as they look to bolster their squad over the summer.

Relegated from the Bundesliga last season, they are not in a strong position despite being keen to keep hold of their man.

He was dubbed a "top Bundesliga player" by boss Timo Schultz last season, and has come in for plenty of praise previously. Indeed, former coach Goran Djuricin highlighted his ability to keep the ball and win it back: "Dejan brings dynamism to our game, loves to tackle and hardly makes any bad passes."

That will come as music to the ears of Leeds fans should they be able to get a deal over the line, with the midfielder potentially being the man to help them back into the Premier League this time around.