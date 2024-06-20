Leeds United have been handed a boost as a deal is edging closer to sell one of their unwanted players permanently, helping to alleviate some of the financial strain the club are under.

Leeds need money

Daniel Farke's side are needing to raise funds this summer after they were consigned to another season in the Championship. A 1-0 loss to Southampton in the playoff final has left Leeds in potential financial peril.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, the Yorkshire outfit will "have to raise close to £100million in player sales", while "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings" as they strive to remain on the right side of financial fair play regulations amid outstanding transfer payments totalling close to £75m this summer.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has already admitted as much: "We have the funds we need to do what we need, but there will need to be some trade-offs because of [profit and sustainability rules]," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It is not just outs, it is ins as well, looking at scouting possibilities, but we need to make trade-offs. I can't talk about specific players right now, it is too early."

Among those who could leave are Championship player of the season Crysencio Summerville, while Wilfried Gnonto, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter have all also been linked with moves away from the club in the weeks since their play-off heartbreak. Now, it seems as though the first sale of the summer could be on it's way.

Leeds braced for financial boost

That comes in the shape of ex-Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, who is now set to secure a permanent move away from the club, according to the latest reports. Signed during their time in the Premier League, the Spaniard drew comparisons to Toni Kroos from Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

“His distribution is very good. He’s a little bit like the [Toni] Kroos of Espanyol. But drop a couple of levels and you get there – obviously he’s not as good as Kroos but he’s got good short passing, clever passing up front, not like Kroos with 50 metres accurate passing, not yet. He does see a pass. For the possession game he’s absolutely brilliant, is good at reacting as well,” Balague told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Roca impressed at times despite being relegated with the Yorkshire side and as a result returned to Spain on loan for the most recent season with Real Betis.

He admitted last month that there was the option for another loan spell in his contract, courtesy of Leeds failing to secure promotion, which meant that Betis will not have to activate the £10.2m option to buy the midfielder.

But it seems a different deal is being agreed. As per Leeds Live correspondent Beren Cross, the midfielder will be leaving the club permanently this summer after all, which will leave Leeds free from the remaining two years of his £50,000 per week deal.

Marc Roca's impressive 23/24 Appearances 26 Starts 24 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 5

It gets better still for Leeds, with Cross explaining that the club will not make a loss on the midfielder from the accounting perspective, with Roca needing to be sold for in excess of £5m to prevent this, something that has been seemingly agreed with a "fee secured" for the Spaniard.

Following "progress" in talks, Roca is "expected to seal a permanent switch in coming days", which will come as a boost to the Yorkshire side's finances.