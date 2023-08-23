Leeds United were reportedly leading the race to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has given a worrying update as it seems the 49ers' pursuit has collapsed.

What's Cameron Archer doing at Villa?

At Villa Park, Archer currently pockets £20k-per-week, which he isn’t really earning considering that he’s nothing more than a fringe player having spent his career carrying out three loans with Solihull Moors, Preston North End and most recently Middlesbrough. But that could all change should he nail down a regular starting place elsewhere.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein previously revealed that the Midlands outfit are open to selling the 21-year-old amid strong interest, and CBS reporter Ben Jacobs name-checked the Whites as a potential suitor when asked who could be looking to secure his services in the Championship.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Leeds are one of the clubs, no doubt Middlesbrough are another. So I would expect movement on Archer between now and the end of the window."

According to Football League World, Daniel Farke and the 49ers were at the “head of the chasing pack” alongside Sheffield United for the centre-forward this summer, with his club having set a £20m price tag for their academy prospect.

However, even though it initially appeared that the hierarchy were well-placed to successfully land their target before the end of the window, there has been a gutting update which supporters won't want to hear.

Are Leeds signing Cameron Archer?

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Aston Villa have struck a deal with the Blades for the transfer of Archer, meaning that Leeds are set to miss out on securing his services despite previously being out in front, with the fact that Paul Heckingbottom's side are in the top-flight likely a big deciding factor as to the striker's next destination. He wrote:

"Sheffield United are set to sign Cameron Archer on £18/19m deal from Aston Villa — medical booked #transfers. Villa will also retain a buy back clause as it’s part of the process — like Ramsey at Burnley."

How many goals has Cameron Archer scored?

At Middlesbrough last season, Archer clocked up a remarkable 17 goal contributions (11 goals and six assists) in 23 appearances in the northeast which shows how prolific he is, but he also made a positive impact even when the ball didn’t always hit the back of the net.

The Walsall-born talent, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline, was averaging 1.8 shots and 1.2 key passes per second-tier game, form which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards from WhoScored, highlighting the constant threat he can bring to the side in the final third.

Aston Villa’s “real deal”, as dubbed by presenter Jack Collins, additionally shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Karl Darlow, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could have given chiefs a slight advantage in their pursuit, but it turns out that it wasn't enough having been pipped at the post meaning that the boss will have to turn his attention towards other options.