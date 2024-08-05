Leeds United are "showing an interest" in completing the signing of an "incredible" defender on loan this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Leeds transfer news

The new Championship season is now just a matter of days away, as Daniel Farke's side go into the campaign as one of the favourites to seal promotion to the Premier League. It has been a good summer to date at Elland Road, in terms of new signings, including Joe Rodon coming in on a permanent basis from Tottenham. They have lost Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, however, which is a massive blow.

There could still be further additions before the end of the summer transfer window, however, and NEC Nijmegen forward Sontje Hansen has been linked with sealing a switch to Leeds. He scored six goals and registered four assists in the Eredivisie last season, and at 22, is a young player with a bright future in the game.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark is a reported loan option for the Whites, with the 19-year-old playing his part for the Reds last season, filling in impressively when Jurgen Klopp had to deal with various injury problems. Farke could see him adding extra quality in the attacking third, bringing improved squad depth in the process.

Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara was also believed to be personally wanted by Farke, with the Leeds boss hopeful of snapping him up before the window reaches its conclusion, but he has now sealed a long-term move to Galatasaray.

Leeds interested in £10,000-a-week ace

According to Talking Wolves on X, Leeds are interested in signing Wolves defender Hugo Bueno this summer, with two other huge clubs also believed to be in the mix.

Bueno could be an eye-catching addition to the Whites' squad ahead of the new season, possessing Premier League experience in a Wolves shirt and making 42 appearances in the competition to date.

Still only 21, the Wanderers ace has been capped once for Spain at both Under-21 and Under-18 level, and Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said of him last year: "Since joining us as a 16-year-old number 10, the work that Hugo and the coaches have put into changing his position, and the acceptance he had of doing that, shows what a good pro he is. To be able to get his head around a new position and develop at the rate he has was incredible."

While Bueno is primarily a left-back, he is also capable of playing in a more attack-minded wide role, with such versatility something that could be another positive for Farke.

Only seven starts came the £10,000-a-week Spaniard's way in the Premier League last season, so he could see a move to Leeds as beneficial to his development, allowing him more regular football for a side who are expected to be among the best teams in the Championship in 2024/25.