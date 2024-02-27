Leeds United's current number one Illan Meslier has had mixed success on the pitch in the Championship since the club's relegation from the Premier League last season.

The French shot-stopper has kept 14 clean sheets in 32 league appearances. However, he has also conceded 2.50 more goals than expected based on the Expected Goals against him.

This shows that he has been solid at times, with a clean sheet almost once every two matches, but that his shot-stopping has let him down at times.

Whilst Meslier has had his struggles in the second tier, one former Leeds goalkeeper is currently playing week-in-week-out in the Serie A - Marco Silvestri.

Marco Silvestri's market value in 2017

Former Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani decided to cash in on the Italian shot-stopper in the summer of 2017 as he signed for Hellas Verona.

Transfermarkt valued him at just €500k (£428k) after he had spent three years in England with Leeds, having joined from Chievo Verona ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

Silvestri was the club's first-choice goalkeeper across his first two seasons in Yorkshire. The monster made 88 appearances in the Championship and kept 20 clean sheets.

However, experienced former England international Rob Green was brought in to be the new number one for the 2016/17 campaign, and the ex-Norwich and West Ham United star kept 15 clean sheets in 46 league matches.

Silvestri, who was hailed as a "proven" Championship performer by Green, was then sold to Hellas Verona in 2017, having been displaced by the English titan over the previous nine months.

Marco Silvestri's soaring market value

The decision to sell the Italian titan turned out to be a blunder by Radrizzani as his value went on to soar as he established himself as a regular in the Serie A.

He made 115 appearances for Hellas Verona as he helped them to win promotion from the Serie B during the 2018/19 campaign and was then their number one for two seasons in the top-flight.

By December 2020, Transfermarkt had placed his market value at a whopping €10m (£8.5m). This means that his value soared by a staggering 1,900% from the €500k valuation he had at the time of his exit from Elland Road just over three years prior.

2020/21 Serie A Marco Silvestri Appearances 33 Save success rate 68% Saves 89 Clean sheets Six Stats via Sofascore

Shortly before that increase in value, Roberto Mancini named him in his Italy squad in October 2020, which highlights how impressive his performances for Hellas Verona were in the Serie A.

Silvestri then secured a move to Udinese in the summer of 2021 and has made 94 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions to date.

In total, the now-32-year-old has racked up 164 games in the Serie A throughout his career, and has been a first-choice option at that level in each of the last five seasons.

This suggests that Radrizzani made a blunder by deciding to sell Silvestri as the Whites could have benefitted from placing their faith in him and helping the 'proven' monster to develop further at Elland Road.

Instead, they sold him to Hellas Verona for an undisclosed fee, when his market value was at just €500k, and watched on as his stock soared whilst playing in a major European league.