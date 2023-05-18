Leeds United will be desperate to stay in the Premier League for a multitude of reasons which include finances, reputation and the ability to attract better players this summer.

The Yorkshire outfit are in a unique situation, however.

Current interim manager Sam Allardyce, who was very much hired for the short-term, could have a huge say in who is next in the dugout at Elland Road.

Could Leeds appoint Arne Slot?

Keep Leeds up and there will surely be a huge amount of interest in taking over such a well-supported, well-respected Premier League club, with the potential to grow on and off the pitch.

If Allardyce fails, any new manager would have to navigate the sales of Leeds' best players as they return to the Championship - a league which is notoriously difficult to get out of, which would surely make it a far less attractive proposition.

One man who could be tempted to Elland Road by chairman Andrea Radrizzani if Allardyce pulls it out of the bag is Feyenoord manager Arne Slot after the Dutchman admitted in February that Leeds' interest was a "compliment" but he remained with the Eredivisie side to help them win the league title.

Leeds, alongside Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, are said to be keen to bring the 44-year-old to the Premier League this summer after his impressive performances with the Dutch champions.

Back in February, Slot was described as "probably the most exciting head coach I’ve seen in 10 years" by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan on talkSPORT, while he has also been tipped to emulate Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag by former Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink.

Slot is certainly a man with a growing reputation and his attacking style of play could fit Leeds perfectly, especially if it sees him get the best out of one of his former players, Luis Sinisterra.

Could Slot unlock Luis Sinisterra at Leeds?

It has been a frustrating first season for the Colombia international at Elland Road as regular injury problems have meant that he has featured in just 19 Premier League games this season, resulting in a total of only five goals, via WhoScored.

He has shown glimpses of quality, though, with recent goals against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Leicester City but given he was signed for £21m, his lack of game time suggests that his time in Yorkshire thus far cannot be considered a great success thus far.

At the time of writing, no player has scored more goals for Slot at Feyenoord than Sinisterra, having contributed an impressive 23 goals and 14 assists in just 48 appearances, leading to the attention of Leeds and many other potential suitors last summer.

Signing players from the Eredivisie has historically been a gamble for Premier League clubs, with ex-Spurs dud Vincent Janssen and former Everton flop Davy Klaasen two memorable examples of players who failed to cut the mustard, but Sinisterra could still prove his worth at Leeds under a manager who clearly knows how to get the best out of him.

If Radrizzani can convince the title-winning head coach that his future should lie in west Yorkshire over the English capital, then his transfer gamble in Sinisterra could finally pay off next season.