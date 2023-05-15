While it is still uncertain as to which division Leeds United will be in next season, one key area that will need to be addressed whether the club staves off relegation or not is the midfield ranks, with the centre of the park having been a particular issue of late.

Summer signing Marc Roca has endured a difficult debut campaign in England having been described as not of "Premier League standard" by pundit Jermaine Pennant, while January loan arrival, Weston McKennie has looked "out of his depth" at times, according to ex-Whites star, Jon Newsome.

With experienced Englishman, Adam Forshaw also out of contract this summer, the lack of quality depth aside from Tyler Adams - who himself is currently injured - will be of real concern to the next permanent appointment at Elland Road.

The new face in the dugout could look to the academy ranks for a possible solution, however, with teenage sensation Darko Gyabi one such talent who is waiting for a consistent run in the side after making just three senior appearances since his £5m switch from Manchester City last summer.

Despite that limited involvement, the 19-year-old has caught the attention due to his displays for the club's U21 side, having been described as "class" by journalist Joe Donnohue after putting in a "complete" display against Derby County back in March.

The England U19 international is not the only youngster who could blossom if he is handed a chance to impress next term, however, with fellow teenager Joe Snowdon having also caught the eye in the youth ranks of late.

Who is Leeds' Joe Snowdon?

The 19-year-old is clearly highly thought of by the Yorkshire side having been handed a contract extension back in January, with that new deal ensuring that the versatile playmaker - who can also feature on the flanks - is set to remain at the club until at least next summer.

Those fresh terms came almost 18 months on from the exciting prospect being handed his first professional deal in July 2021, describing himself at the time as a player who likes to "get forward and defend, get on the ball and dictate the game".

Also an asset who will "put a lot of hard work in and like[s] a few tackles" - in his own words - Snowdon has also previously shown himself to be adept at making an impact in the final third, contributing 16 goal involvements in just 29 games for the club's U18 side.

The precocious talent has since scored once and provided one assist in eight Premier League 2 games this season - and made three EFL Trophy appearances - having been praised by Donnohue for his display against Newcastle United's U21's back in November, as he "stood out technically in the middle".

The £410-per-week gem was also hailed by another Leeds Live journalist, William Jackson, for showcasing his 'class and precision' after scoring against Derby just under two months ago, having also played with 'plenty of energy' and 'tenacity' against the young Rams.

Such glowing praise is an indication of the huge talent that Leeds have on their hands, with both Snowdon and fellow academy star, Gyabi, set to be potential midfield solutions for the club moving forward.