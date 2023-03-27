Leeds United are currently scrapping for their Premier League survival amid what has been a challenging season thus far at Elland Road, with the Whites currently just two points above the drop zone with only 11 games left to play this term.

New boss Javi Gracia has been tasked as the man to help guide the Yorkshire outfit away from danger over the coming weeks, although the Spaniard's job looks set to be made far harder amid a smattering of injury concerns for the club in recent days.

The dreaded international break has already seemingly claimed a handful of casualties for the relegation strugglers, with both Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto having sustained injury woes during their time with Austria and Italy, respectively.

Although the former has revealed that his hamstring issue is just a "small" problem, in the case of the latter man, the dynamic youngster may be facing a more serious blow, having suffered a "sprain" during the win over Malta on Sunday evening, as per Azzurri boss, Roberto Mancini.

It will now be an anxious wait to see if the 19-year-old will be fit to feature against league leaders Arsenal at the weekend, with Gracia and co set to be sweating over the fitness of a figure who has quickly become a "fan's favourite" in his new surroundings, as per pundit Noel Whelan.

Also hailed for his "pace and power" by Whelan, the teenager - who arrived from FC Zurich on a £3.8m deal back in the summer - has been a real shining light for Leeds this season, having scored four goals and provided three assists in just 20 games in all competitions.

The eye-catching "firework" - as lauded by Whelan - has emerged as something of a breakout star in the top-flight this season, with it set to be of real concern if the 5 foot 7 sensation is to be out for an extended period of time.

In the meantime, Gracia will need to plot just who can replace Gnonto in the starting lineup, with fellow teen Sonny Perkins one such figure who will no doubt be pushing for an inclusion in the coming games.

Who could replace Gnonto?

As Yorkshire Evening Post writer Graham Smyth noted back in January, young Perkins is a player who those at Leeds are "very excited about", having already caught the eye since sealing a summer switch from West Ham United.

The Hammers were memorably angered by the manner of the forward's exit back in July, with that frustration having been born out of just how highly-rated the emerging starlet is by those in the know.

Much like Gnonto - who can operate all across the frontline - the 19-year-old has also showcased his versatility of late to be able to feature in a variety of attacking roles, making him a dream replacement for the Italian in the forward line.

While Perkins has thus far been limited to a bit-part role at senior level - having made just three first-team appearances this season - the £1.6k-per-week gem did take his chance in the FA Cup clash against Cardiff City earlier this year, after scoring a dramatic, late equaliser in that 2-2 draw.

That goalscoring cameo was a continuation of the stunning form that the England U19 international has shown at youth level of late, having bagged ten goals and two assists in just 18 games for Leeds' U21 side, after previously contributing 13 goal involvements at the same age group for the Irons.

Equally, like Gnonto - who Whelan praised for his willingness to do the "horrible part of the game" defensively - the former West Ham asset is also a real asset in a defensive sense, having averaged an impressive 1.7 tackles and 1.3 interceptions from his three EFL Trophy outings earlier in the campaign.

Such all-round quality should indicate that the sparkling talent can be the man to make the step up and ease the potential absence of Gnonto moving forward, with it surely not too long before Perkins is able to replicate his displays in the academy ranks at senior level.