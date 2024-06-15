Leeds United have made their stance clear amid reports that Spurs could launch a player-plus-cash offer for Daniel Farke's £50 million star.

Leeds facing player exodus after failed promotion bid

Losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton could have dire consequences for the West Yorkshire side, who faltered in their bid to seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A succession of first-team stars from last campaign could pack their bags and leave Elland Road. Leeds are looking to raise cash for their own transfer activity, while also dealing with the fact players will want to be playing top flight football for the sake of their own careers.

Crysencio Summerville is attracting interest from big Premier League sides as the transfer window opens for business, and it is believed that midfielder Ilia Gruev is ready to quit Leeds as Borussia Dortmund eye a move.

Joe Rodon is also returning to Tottenham following the expiry of his loan deal, and it is unclear as to whether Leeds will be able to bring the Welshman back for next season. Wilfried Gnonto, in similar fashion to last year, is also being linked with a move away yet again.

There is also the matter of highly rated Leeds starlet Archie Gray, who enjoyed an absolutely terrific Championship campaign last season. The teenager made 52 appearances in all competitions as a mainstay of Farke's backline, with reports suggesting he is valued as high as £50 million.

Archie Gray's stats in all competitions for Leeds last season Stat Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 4,268

There have been rumours that Tottenham are interested, and they could even instigate a player-plus-cash bid for Gray including Oliver Skipp.

Leeds stance made clear as Spurs swap deal bid mooted for Gray

This latest claim come courtesy of TEAMtalk, which also reveals Leeds' stance on selling Gray this summer.

The outlet claims that Gray is happy at Leeds and the club do not want to do business over him, dealing a blow to Ange Postecoglou's side, who now look unlikely to do a deal for the 18-year-old.

This will come as music to the ears of supporters, who wish to hold on to one of England's most exciting talents.

"Archie's had a fantastic season for Leeds," said pundit Carlton Palmer to Football League World last campaign.

"Gray's only 18, but he's doing well under Daniel Farke by playing regularly, so shouldn't be in any rush to leave. But Leeds want to protect themselves, for sure, by tying him down to a longer-term contract, and I'm sure there would be a massive release clause in there.

"Leeds would probably be looking for £70-80 million for him. Obviously, Archie Gray should be sensible enough to know that if Leeds United are promoted - and I think they will be - that he has the chance to play in the Premier League. Whilst Leeds themselves will know that if he performs well, then his value skyrockets."