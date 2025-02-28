Leeds United have been dealt a concerning injury update to a £40,000-a-week star who is “definitely out for a few weeks”.

Leeds unbeaten in 16 Championship games before West Brom

Daniel Farke is preparing his Whites side for another important Championship fixture, this time against playoff-chasing West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road.

After some huge wins against automatic promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United, Leeds find themselves five points clear at the top of the table, unbeaten in 16 second-tier games.

Their last league defeat came at Blackburn Rovers in November, with Farke praising the Baggies before Saturday’s meeting.

“West Brom are a pretty strong side. They are in fifth. For that, we have to be switched on and keep going in the small details. I'm not getting too carried away. We want to ride this momentum. I like when you see a manager works methodically. Their principles are always clear to see.”

Overall, Leeds have been relatively lucky since the turn of the year with injuries, with only Patrick Bamford and Max Wober missing regular games in 2025.

However, club captain Ethan Ampadu, on £40,000-a-week, was missing from the 3-1 win at Bramall Lane with a knee problem, and a new update on the Welshman’s fitness has been delivered.

