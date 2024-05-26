Leeds United fell victim to their horrible play-off curse yet again at Wembley, winless now in their last six attempts at gaining promotion via this unpredictable lottery, as Southampton clinched an instant return back up to the Premier League by winning 1-0.

The Saints managed to fire home early on courtesy of prolific attacker Adam Armstrong finding space due to some lax Whites defending, with the Saints sharp-shooter proving to be the difference-maker for the now-promoted South Coast side, when the Leeds forwards were otherwise misfiring.

The likes of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto all had notable off-days in attack for Daniel Farke's side travelling down to Wembley, with only one shot on target mustered up by the out-of-sorts trio in the 1-0 defeat.

Crysencio Summerville also disappointed as the last remaining component of this usually feared quartet, letting his team down on the biggest occasion to miss out on leaping straight back up to the top division with the Whites.

Crysencio Summerville's performance in numbers

The usually electric Dutchman never truly got going when his team needed him to become their superstar to seal a dramatic win, fading in and out of the contest before being hauled off late into the second 45 minutes.

From Summerville's lacklustre 74-minute shift, the Leeds number ten failed to have a single shot on target with two efforts going wide - including one speculative curler that nearly left Alex McCarthy stationary to the effort going in - and another two blocked by the valiant Saints defenders.

Summerville vs Armstrong - head-to-head stats Stat Summerville Armstrong Goals scored 0 1 Shots on target 0 2 Touches 42 21 Accurate passes 16/25 (64%) 7/11 (64%) Successful dribbles 0/1 0 Duels won 2/9 0/2 Possession lost 15x 9x Stats by Sofascore

Not far off Armstrong's game in certain aspects, Summerville's potency was miles off the Southampton striker's, however, who needed just half of the Dutchman's touches to fire home the crucial winner.

Only completing 16 accurate passes in the slim loss, losing possession 15 times in the process, Summerville just couldn't get the better of a rigid Saints defence that had clearly done their homework on the 22-year-old winger's trademark weaving runs, with none of those darts forward working in Leeds' favour.

It was no real shock to see Summerville receive a horrendous 2/10 rating after the game from Football Insider's James Murray, therefore, who stated the forward 'had a really poor afternoon'.

This could now end up being a very drab farewell for the in-demand Leeds number 10, who will no doubt have a queue of suitors lining up now to take advantage of his side falling at this final hurdle, with the Whites potentially preparing for a future now without their star-man.

What the future holds for Summerville

Even if his performance on the big stage against Southampton left a lot to be desired, Leeds will be a far less exciting watch next campaign if Summerville does depart this summer.

The nimble 22-year-old has reportedly been admired by Liverpool in the past, and with reports stating that Farke's men would potentially have to suffer from a fire-sale in the off-season to balance the books, the ex-Feyenoord man could now go for a hefty sum.

In a theoretical world, Summerville could have been the leading man for Farke's men as they aimed to solidify as a Premier League club, having wreaked havoc across the Championship with 31 goal contributions in all competitions.

Now, however, it looks likely that the Whites number ten will bow out in underwhelming fashion on what could have been a very special day.

Yet, the West Yorkshire outift have been here before and will look to bounce back next campaign, regardless of who ends up staying and going from Elland Road.