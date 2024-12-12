Leeds United have invested brilliantly in recent years, signing players for competitive fees and either making a fortune or setting themselves up for a huge windfall down the line.

Ao Tanaka is just one example within the current first team at Elland Road, taking the Championship by storm with his performances in recent weeks.

The Japanese international has taken advantage of the injury situation at the heart of the side, starting 14 games in a row - now looking like a player worth well more than the £3.5m paid for his services in the summer.

He’s played a crucial role in their recent success, operating as a ball-winning player who can start transitions, which was demonstrated by the third goal in the recent clash with Middlesbrough.

Tanaka is evidence that you can sign a talent on a budget, not necessarily having to spend the big bucks to land players who can make a positive impact on the club.

Speaking of which, those big-money buys haven't always been the best of investments at Elland Road...

Leeds’ most expensive signings in their history

In January 2023, Leeds broke their club record by forking out £35.5m for the services of Frenchman Georginio Rutter, with the hope of the attacker transforming their attack in the second half of the campaign.

He was unable to make a huge impact in the Premier League, failing to score and registering just one assist in his 11 appearances during the second half of the 2022/23 season.

However, it would be his form last year that caught the eye, scoring six and registering 15 assists, leading the Whites to the play-off final before joining Brighton for £40m in the summer.

Brendan Aaronson is another forward who cost Leeds a huge sum, joining for £24.7m from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022 - but like Rutter, failing to make a real impact in England’s top-flight.

He only produced four goal contributions, before leaving on loan last season, before returning to play a leading role in the current promotion push under Daniel Farke.

However, one other big-money addition has been superb in the Championship of late, playing a huge role in the club’s recent success at Elland Road.

The Leeds star who’s now coming good under Farke

Winger Daniel James was a player who was on the radar of Leeds for many years, involved in an infamous deal that saw him think he completed a deal, only for it to fall through at the eleventh hour.

However, the Whites finally got their man in the summer of 2021 under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, costing a mammoth £30m from Manchester United.

The Welshman was dubbed “special” by the Argentine after arriving in Yorkshire, but would only score four times during his debut year with his new side.

"Every time he plays, he plays better than the previous game. He shows the resources and qualities we know he has. He is going to make a special contribution to our team."

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship a couple of years ago has given the 27-year-old a fresh opportunity to kickstart his career, taking his chance with both hands under Farke’s guidance.

Dan James for Leeds in the Championship (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 14 Goals scored 4 Assists 2 Chances created 16 Dribbles completed 46% Successful crosses 11 Shots taken 27 Stats via FotMob

James, who’s been dubbed “incredible” by journalist Harri Burton, registered 13 goals in England’s second tier last campaign, but it wasn’t enough to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

He’s since demonstrated his quality once again this time around, producing four goals and two assists to date, including an incredible strike in the recent game against Middlesbrough.

If the Whites are to end their wait for top-flight football come the end of May, there’s no denying that James will have a huge role to play in any potential success.

His pace and direct dribbling are a problem for any opposition defender, constantly creating chances in the final third for himself and his Leeds teammates.

He’s already proven in recent months he’s a consistent performer at this level, starting to look like the 'special' player they forked out £30m for a number of years ago.