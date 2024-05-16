Leeds United are ready to cut ties with one of their highest earners this summer, it has emerged, with the star having already potentially played his final game for Daniel Farke.

Leeds set for mega clearout

Leeds need to make history to avoid being forced into a firesale this summer, according to recent reports. The Yorkshire outfit announced losses of £33.7m for the most recent tax year, but far more concerning are the number of fees still owed to other clubs, with the Yorkshire Evening Post revealing that "Leeds owe a sum in the region of £73 million to other clubs in transfer instalments up to the year end June 2024, with an additional £116 million in instalments due further down the line".

Now, The Daily Mail report that if Leeds don't get promoted this season the club "will have to raise close to £100m in player sales" and that "sources close to top-flight clubs expect a fire sale at Elland Road" should they still be playing Championship football next season.

It is added that "up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings" as Leeds battle to keep their heads above water, with the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville among the prime candidates to leave amid widespread interest.

To avoid that, Leeds need to claim play-off glory for the first time in their history, having failed five times previously and most recently being knocked out at the semi-final stage by Derby County in 2019.

Leeds' play-off record (League One and Championship) Year Exit stage 2019 Semi-final 2009 Semi-final 2008 Final 2006 Final 1987 Final

They face Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday night with the semi-final poised at 0-0, before meeting one of Southampton or West Brom in Wembley's showpiece should they make it past the Canaries. Now, it has emerged that a long-time favourite is among those likely to depart this summer.

Bye-bye Bamford

That comes in the shape of none other than long-term servant Patrick Bamford, who has appeared almost 200 times for the Yorkshire side and sits 13th in their list of all-time top goalscorers, including scoring 23 in the top flight.

However, he has seen his recent seasons disrupted by injury, and is even in a race against time to play again this campaign courtesy of a knee injury, which has ruled him out of the play-off semi-finals.

"Patrick has seen a different knee consultant this week,” said the Leeds manager. “He has a minor trauma to his patellar tendon and he definitely needs a couple of weeks rest. It’s important that other players step up and we don’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

It means that he could have played his last game for the club, with the Mail reporting that "the club will look to move on" from the England international despite Bamford still having two years left to run on his £70,000 a week deal, a contract that makes him the joint-highest earner at the club.